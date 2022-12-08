BradyIFS Acquires California, Maryland Distributors

Janitorial-sanitation and foodservice distributor BradyIFS this week announced a pair of acquisitions that company officials said would expand its presence on both coasts.

The company added Maintenance Supplies and Marketing, based in the Bay Area, and H.C. Walterhoefer and Sons, which serves Maryland and Virginia.

MSM, founded 40 years ago, serves a broad range of institutional customers. BradyIFS executives said the company's footprint would "align perfectly with our Northern California platform.”

Walterhoefer, meanwhile, dates back to 1900. Brothers John and Jerry Walterhoefer have led the business for more than four decades.

“John, Jerry, Lynn and the entire team at Walterhoefer are great additions to BradyIFS,” BradyIFS Chairman and CEO Kenneth Sweder said in a statement. “We are pleased to expand our eastern presence through our partnership with Walterhoefer.”

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.