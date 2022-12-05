Hillenbrand Acquires ITW Food Equipment Division

The company will pay approximately $59 million for Peerless.

Hillenbrand Inc.
Dec 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 9 01 08 Am

BATESVILLE, Ind. – Hillenbrand Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of the Peerless Food Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $59 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, using available borrowings under its existing credit facility.

“The equipment and solutions offered by Peerless are highly complementary to those offered under our LINXIS Group brands,” said Kim Ryan, president and CEO of Hillenbrand. “With our significant scale in the food end market achieved by combining Peerless with our existing Coperion, LINXIS and Gabler technologies, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers. Given our track record of successfully integrating acquisitions, we are confident in our ability to create shareholder value with Peerless as we deploy the Hillenbrand Operating Model and leverage our scalable foundation.”

Peerless will be included in the Advanced Process Solutions segment, which is focused on highly engineered industrial processing solutions and aftermarket parts and services for a variety of end markets and applications, including food, plastics, chemicals and recycling.

