Jon-Don Acquires Norkan Industrial Supplies, CRT Industrial Equipment

CHICAGO — Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and knowhow to specialty contractors, has acquired Norkan Industrial Supplies and CRT Industrial Equipment.

Established in 1999, Norkan Industrial Supplies specializes in supplying leading brands of equipment and supplies for commercial and industrial safety; lead, mold, and asbestos abatement; property restoration; concrete restoration; high-performance epoxy and urethane floor coatings; and high-performance coatings and paint. Norkan has well-established long-term nationwide customer base and maintains physical locations in Detroit and Phoenix. Norkan also has a well-established online marketing presence with multiple specific websites tailored to the markets it serves.

CRT Industrial Equipment, located in Houston, services industrial cleaning equipment needs in Houston and its surrounding areas. CRT offers new and reconditioned equipment sales, rental, parts, and factory-trained onsite service for all makes and models of industrial sweepers and scrubbers.

"We are very excited about this transaction and what it will bring to our customers, employees, and vendor partners. We look forward to connecting our customers with Jon-Don's expanded selection of products, support, and service. Similarly, Jon-Don's customers will benefit from Norkan's extensive product and job knowledge," said Norkan founder and owner Rick Kangas.

"We are excited to join the Jon-Don team. We have been very impressed with the people and commitment to customers, and I'm looking forward to further building upon the solid reputation we've earned in this industry," said Tim Wells, owner and founder of CRT Industrial Equipment.

"Jon-Don is committed to being the first choice for specialized contractors tasked with solving complex problems," said Jon-Don CFO Matt Tharp. "The Norkan and CRT acquisitions will continue to build on our extensive knowledge and product selection within the restoration, concrete surface, and industrial cleaning supply markets, allowing us to continue to provide world class service to contractors in a variety of industries."