Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging

CHICAGO — Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mid-States Packaging.

Mid-States is a full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing and export services company with 11 locations spanning Texas, the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

Mid-States reinforces Quantix's geographic presence and builds upon its warehousing and trucking transportation operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mid-States team to Quantix, and we congratulate owners Tracy Harpin and Chuck Giroux on the exceptional business they have built," said Chris Ball, president and CEO of Quantix. "The company's service lines, geographic footprint and culture build well upon our go-to-market approach as we continue to expand."

"This next chapter for Mid-States looks bright, and we're glad to have found a company that aligns so strongly with our mission and values," said Tracy Harpin, CEO of Mid-States. "Being part of Quantix's continued leadership in the dry bulk market is going to be incredibly rewarding for our team."

"Reinforcing our presence as a leading dry bulk logistics and export services provider is a key pillar of the Quantix value creation plan. And this acquisition does exactly that," added Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point. "Chuck, Tracy and their team have created an outstanding operation and strong reputation for quality service."

Wind Point acquired Quantix, formerly known as A&R Logistics, in 2019 in partnership with board co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016 with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from president to president and CEO in 2021.

Mid-States represents the ninth acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, export and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.