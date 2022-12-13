Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging

Mid-States operates 11 locations across Texas, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Quantix
Dec 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 13 At 1 11 47 Pm
PRNewsfoto/A&R Logistics

CHICAGO — Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mid-States Packaging.

Mid-States is a full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing and export services company with 11 locations spanning Texas, the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

Mid-States reinforces Quantix's geographic presence and builds upon its warehousing and trucking transportation operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mid-States team to Quantix, and we congratulate owners Tracy Harpin and Chuck Giroux on the exceptional business they have built," said Chris Ball, president and CEO of Quantix. "The company's service lines, geographic footprint and culture build well upon our go-to-market approach as we continue to expand."

"This next chapter for Mid-States looks bright, and we're glad to have found a company that aligns so strongly with our mission and values," said Tracy Harpin, CEO of Mid-States. "Being part of Quantix's continued leadership in the dry bulk market is going to be incredibly rewarding for our team."

"Reinforcing our presence as a leading dry bulk logistics and export services provider is a key pillar of the Quantix value creation plan. And this acquisition does exactly that," added Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point. "Chuck, Tracy and their team have created an outstanding operation and strong reputation for quality service."

Wind Point acquired Quantix, formerly known as A&R Logistics, in 2019 in partnership with board co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016 with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from president to president and CEO in 2021.

Mid-States represents the ninth acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, export and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 12 13 At 1 11 47 Pm
Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging
December 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 12 05 14 Pm
BradyIFS Acquires California, Maryland Distributors
December 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 40 10 Pm
Distribution Solutions Group Subsidiary Acquires Instrumex
December 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 19 56 Pm
Private Equity Firm Invests in Standard Locknut
December 5, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 29 57 Pm 638e54d5e6526
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco to Acquire Yesco Electrical Supply
Screen Shot 2022 12 09 At 1 39 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
JD Martin, ICS Announce Merger
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 12 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires California, Maryland Distributors
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 09 At 1 39 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
JD Martin, ICS Announce Merger
The deal will expand the companies' industrial and OEM product portfolio.
December 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 12 05 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires California, Maryland Distributors
The company said the deals would bolster its operations on each coast.
December 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 56 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bossard Acquires Canadian Distribution Business
PENN Engineered Fasteners supplies the nation's automotive, energy, agriculture and appliance sectors.
December 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 1 40 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Subsidiary Acquires Instrumex
The German company is a leading provider of reconditioned test equipment.
December 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 17 57 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires HVAC Distributor Airefco
The Oregon company distributes Carrier and Bryant products across the Pacific Northwest.
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Thomas Industrial Supply
The Wisconsin packaging products distributor bolsters BlackHawk's Midwest footprint.
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 19 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Invests in Standard Locknut
The Indianapolis company is a leading manufacturer of specialized bearing components.
December 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 9 01 08 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hillenbrand Acquires ITW Food Equipment Division
The company will pay approximately $59 million for Peerless.
December 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 1 00 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Classic Solutions
The move bolsters the company's operations in the Midwest.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 1 53 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nidec to Acquire Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer
PAMA is well-known for its large machine tools, particularly boring and milling machines.
November 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 1 37 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Paradigm Precision, Whitcraft Group to Merge
The transaction will create a scaled, diversified aviation engine components manufacturer.
November 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 9 42 55 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Norkan Industrial Supplies, CRT Industrial Equipment
The deals add leading equipment suppliers in Michigan and Texas.
November 30, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Norfolk Southern to Buy Regional Railroad for $1.6B
A company subsidiary already operates the busy Cincinnati Southern Railroad.
November 22, 2022
J Sobeck 2158 Highres 1 1030x687
Mergers & Acquisitions
New South Construction Supply Acquires Malone Steel Corp.
The deal adds a second New South location in Florida.
November 18, 2022