Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open.

The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DSG has been serving customers in Monticello and Otsego for several years, and this move is another step in its overall effort to bring world-class customer experience directly to this important market. The new facility has expanded our services to the plumbing, waterworks, on-site sewer, water, and well, HVAC and electrical needs in this growing area.

“We are excited to open this new facility in the Otsego/Monticello area. It will help our current and future customers save time to get the materials they need,” said Clark Marshall, Minnesota general manager for DSG. “This is a bustling, high-growth area with expanding infrastructure being built.”

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with over 900 employee-owners in 52 locations across seven states: Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.