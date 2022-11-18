US LBM Opens New Jersey Universal Supply Branch

WHIPPANY, N.J. — US LBM, a distributor of specialty building materials, has expanded its reach in the New York metropolitan area, opening a new roofing and siding focused location in Whippany, New Jersey.

The new location will provide contractors, remodelers and homebuilders in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City access to the industry's premier roofing and siding brands.

"The Whippany location, in combination with similar roofing and siding focused locations we've opened over the past two years in nearby Paterson and Newark in northern New Jersey, expands US LBM's coverage in an important specialty category in a high-volume metropolitan market," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

The new location will operate under US LBM's Universal Supply division. In addition to Universal Supply, US LBM's brands in the area include Feldman Lumber and Direct Cabinet Sales.