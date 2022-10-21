City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply recently celebrated the grand opening of the first CES store in Martinsville with over 100 people in attendance.

“The process of preparing for our grand opening is one I’ll never forget,” said branch manager Tim Burnam. “Our vendors and CES family really stepped up to make our first event so special.”

While anticipating the festivities, Burnam and his team looked forward to showing customers all CES Martinsville had to offer.

“We were very excited to finally celebrate with our customers and community the opening of our location,” said Burnam. “It was a great opportunity for everyone to view our counter, walk through the fully stocked warehouse, and see how CES could best service them.”

As the first CES location in the area, the Martinsville team is excited and eager to show the community the benefits and services the store can provide.

“City Electric Supply is the only source of electrical products to contractors in our town on the distribution side,” said Burnam. “We want to become business partners and great neighbors with everyone in our community.”

“This location is a flagship branch on the south side of Indianapolis. The Martinsville branch will allow us to introduce City Electric Supply in markets we are currently not in,” said district manager Doug Hornback. “This branch will allow CES to connect with surrounding communities and help out even more customers in the area.”

Industry-leading manufacturers such as Klein and Generac were onsite at the event promoting exclusive deals to attendees, and grand prizes were raffled off, from cutting-edge tools to a Blackstone Burner Grill.

“The support of our vendors is huge and is vital to the success of our branches,” said Hornback. “They provide our customers with the products and solutions they need. I truly appreciate the vendors for participating in our grand opening.