City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location

The company held a grand opening celebration at its new Martinsville store.

City Electric Supply
Oct 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply recently celebrated the grand opening of the first CES store in Martinsville with over 100 people in attendance. 

“The process of preparing for our grand opening is one I’ll never forget,” said branch manager Tim Burnam. “Our vendors and CES family really stepped up to make our first event so special.” 

While anticipating the festivities, Burnam and his team looked forward to showing customers all CES Martinsville had to offer. 

“We were very excited to finally celebrate with our customers and community the opening of our location,” said Burnam. “It was a great opportunity for everyone to view our counter, walk through the fully stocked warehouse, and see how CES could best service them.”

As the first CES location in the area, the Martinsville team is excited and eager to show the community the benefits and services the store can provide.  

“City Electric Supply is the only source of electrical products to contractors in our town on the distribution side,” said Burnam. “We want to become business partners and great neighbors with everyone in our community.” 

“This location is a flagship branch on the south side of Indianapolis. The Martinsville branch will allow us to introduce City Electric Supply in markets we are currently not in,” said district manager Doug Hornback. “This branch will allow CES to connect with surrounding communities and help out even more customers in the area.”

Industry-leading manufacturers such as Klein and Generac were onsite at the event promoting exclusive deals to attendees, and grand prizes were raffled off, from cutting-edge tools to a Blackstone Burner Grill. 

“The support of our vendors is huge and is vital to the success of our branches,” said Hornback. “They provide our customers with the products and solutions they need. I truly appreciate the vendors for participating in our grand opening.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 32 09 Pm
Bosch Rexroth Announces New Plant in Mexico
September 14, 2022
Related Stories
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Solve Announces North Carolina Distribution Center
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
I Stock 1335039807
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
The move coincides with the company's 10th anniversary in the city.
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
Amazon’s planned Western New York distribution center topped last month’s list.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 32 09 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Announces New Plant in Mexico
The Querétaro facility will strengthen local production for the North American market.
September 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 26 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
The company consolidated its IESA and Synovos brands into RS Integrated Supply.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 1 56 07 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces 1st Minnesota Branch
The Wisconsin company is opening a new location in the Twin Cities area next month.
September 12, 2022
Radians Mineral Wells Warehouse Drone Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Radians to Expand Memphis Campus
The project will provide more in-house inventory.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 54 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub
The Richard W. Schwartz Center will allow the company to quickly develop, test and refine innovations.
August 24, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
The total was down slightly compared to the previous month.
August 18, 2022
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
The project will triple the company's previous shipping capabilities.
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The facility will manufacture hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades.
August 12, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The company said the new hub would triple capacity.
July 28, 2022
I Stock 812590884
Company Expansion & Consolidation
3M to Spin Off its Health Care Business
The company expects to complete the transaction by year-end 2023.
July 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC, Quincy Compressor to Expand in Southwest
OTC will expand to Phoenix and Las Vegas.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 13 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco to Relocate to Larger Facility
The new location began operations last week.
July 19, 2022