Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August

Amazon’s planned Western New York distribution center topped last month’s list.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 16, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
iStock

Companies in North America announced 172 new capital projects for distribution and supply chain operations last month, according to the latest totals compiled by research film SalesLeads.

The report tracks new construction, facility expansions and major equipment overhauls. The August total represents an increase from the 156 projects reported by SalesLeads for the supply chain sector in July.

A proposed Amazon distribution center in Buffalo, New York, headlined the new projects announced last month at a projected cost of $550 million. The e-commerce giant has received approval for the project from local authorities, the report noted.

Other major projects included a $500 million cryptocurrency data center and warehouse in North Dakota, a $200 million meat processing and warehouse facility in West Texas, and a $200 million office and warehouse complex in central Indiana for a motorsports company.

Seven projects announced last month had an estimated value of at least $100 million.

