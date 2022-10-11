Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch

ELKO, Nevada — Industrial Supply Company announced Monday that it has moved its Elko branch location from Industrial Way to a permanent home on Manzanita Lane.

Starting this week, the new facility is open and ready to serve local businesses.

Randy Evans, Industrial Supply Company’s co-chair and president of construction, mining and safety, noted that the building’s completion is a fitting marker of the company’s 10th anniversary in the area.

“In the 10 years since we first established this branch location, our commitment to the city and the industries it supports has only grown stronger,” Evans said. “By building, rather than continuing to lease, we mean to demonstrate our long-term investment in the success of this community.”

The new 16,000-square-foot facility has more than double the amount of space the company had in its previous location. Increased warehouse capacity means the company can keep more inventory on hand, such as hard-to-find items, personal protective equipment, and key products that support critical mining and maintenance operations. A dedicated room for trainings and demonstrations will be particularly helpful for customers in the mining and construction industries, and the new large front counter area provides much-needed space for resources and customer support.

“The building will not only better meet the needs of our existing customers, but will also allow us to serve more businesses in the future without compromising the superior customer service we’re known for,” Evans said.

Members of the community are invited to visit the new branch location at 4685 Manzanita Lane. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.