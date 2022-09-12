Packer Fastener Announces 1st Minnesota Branch

The Wisconsin company is opening a new location in the Twin Cities area next month.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 1 56 07 Pm

Packer Fastener plans to expand its operations to Minnesota for the first time next month.

The company said the new location in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, would allow the company to better serve its customers in the Twin Cities region.

The branch would be the company's third outside its native joining Wisconsin, joining a Chicago-area location and a newly opened facility near Rockford, Illinois.

"You can expect a revolution of great personal service, speedy responsiveness and an always-available inventory that will make you delirious," the company said in an email announcement heavy on references to Prince songs.

