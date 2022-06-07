Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility

The company’s newest location will be in a longtime fastener manufacturing hub.

Jun 7th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 2 00 53 Pm
Packer Fastener

Packer Fastener will soon open its second location outside its native Wisconsin.

The Green Bay supplier announced plans for a new outlet in Roscoe, Illinois, set to begin operations this summer. The new facility, located just north of Rockford, joins a Chicago-area location in Addison, Illinois.

“Once upon a time, Rockford, Illinois, manufactured tons of screws, bolts and fasteners, earning it the nickname 'Screw City,'” company officials said in the announcement, “Now, Packer Fastener wants to bring back the title, only this time, we'll have our full product offering of industrial supplies.”

Packer also operates seven locations in the Badger State.

