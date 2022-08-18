Companies Announced 184 Distribution and Warehouse Projects in July

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 18, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
iStock

The number of newly announced capital projects in the distribution and supply chain sector edged down last month, according to statistics compiled by research firm SalesLeads.

The report identified 184 new projects announced last month compared to 190 projects disclosed in June. Six of the new projects featured an estimated cost of at least $100 million, topped by a $172 million warehouse and distribution center in suburban Denver proposed by discount retailer Dollar General Corp.

Other six-figure projects were destined for Oregon, Massachusetts, Kansas and Mississippi. Texas saw the most overall distribution-sector announcements in July with 16.

SalesLeads identified 92 new construction projects in the sector last month, along with 49 proposed expansion projects and 50 plans for renovations or equipment upgrades. 

