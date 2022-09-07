Radians to Expand Memphis Campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Radians, a top-tier PPE manufacturer, is excited to announce the expansion of its Memphis campus with a new building lease at 5335 Mineral Wells Road that begins Sept. 1.

"We're very happy that the new space is conveniently located next door to our Discover buildings and very close to our Distriplex headquarter buildings," said CEO Mike Tutor. "The increase in space is significant because the expansion represents a 20% increase in Radians' overall square footage, bringing our Memphis campus footprint to approximately eight acres under roof."

According to Tutor, the expansion allows Radians to have more inventory in-house strengthening its supply chain capabilities and provides the needed space required for its growing warehousing operations and workforce. Radians has diligently prepared for the Mineral Wells move by investing in additional forklifts, racking, wireless routers, and all the equipment needed to hit the ground running in September.

"Our employees are ecstatic about having a larger and more efficient workspace at Mineral Wells," said President Bill England. "Thanks to our employees, sales team, large distributor networks, and product innovations, we have experienced explosive growth in multiple product lines. It was time for more space and resources to support this growth."

Radians will also use the new Mineral Wells facility to process orders for several big box retailers and large industrial customers.

"Because these national retailers and accounts have products specific to them, having all their products under one roof will increase operational efficiencies and productivity," said Tutor.