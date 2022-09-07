Radians to Expand Memphis Campus

Radians
Sep 7, 2022
Radians Mineral Wells Warehouse Drone Shot
Radians/PRNewswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Radians, a top-tier PPE manufacturer, is excited to announce the expansion of its Memphis campus with a new building lease at 5335 Mineral Wells Road that begins Sept. 1.

"We're very happy that the new space is conveniently located next door to our Discover buildings and very close to our Distriplex headquarter buildings," said CEO Mike Tutor. "The increase in space is significant because the expansion represents a 20% increase in Radians' overall square footage, bringing our Memphis campus footprint to approximately eight acres under roof."

According to Tutor, the expansion allows Radians to have more inventory in-house strengthening its supply chain capabilities and provides the needed space required for its growing warehousing operations and workforce. Radians has diligently prepared for the Mineral Wells move by investing in additional forklifts, racking, wireless routers, and all the equipment needed to hit the ground running in September.

"Our employees are ecstatic about having a larger and more efficient workspace at Mineral Wells," said President Bill England. "Thanks to our employees, sales team, large distributor networks, and product innovations, we have experienced explosive growth in multiple product lines. It was time for more space and resources to support this growth."

Radians will also use the new Mineral Wells facility to process orders for several big box retailers and large industrial customers.

"Because these national retailers and accounts have products specific to them, having all their products under one roof will increase operational efficiencies and productivity," said Tutor.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
August 18, 2022
Image003
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
August 12, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 54 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
The total was down slightly compared to the previous month.
August 18, 2022
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
The project will triple the company's previous shipping capabilities.
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The facility will manufacture hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades.
August 12, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The company said the new hub would triple capacity.
July 28, 2022
I Stock 812590884
Company Expansion & Consolidation
3M to Spin Off its Health Care Business
The company expects to complete the transaction by year-end 2023.
July 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC, Quincy Compressor to Expand in Southwest
OTC will expand to Phoenix and Las Vegas.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 13 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco to Relocate to Larger Facility
The new location began operations last week.
July 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 33 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Adds Indiana Branch
The company now has six locations in the area.
July 18, 2022
Altex Logo
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Altex Tube Announces Mississippi Steel Tube Plant
Production is expected to begin in the middle of next year.
July 15, 2022
A Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 8, 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas
The construction equipment giant has been based in Illinois for nearly a century.
June 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 2 00 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility
The company’s newest location will be in a longtime fastener manufacturing hub.
June 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 04 23 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens its Sixth Distribution Center
The company's new Oklahoma facility will serve some 130 companies across the southern U.S.
June 6, 2022
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Manufacturer to Locate in Western Kentucky, Create 150 Jobs
The location will produce a new product line.
May 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 13 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillyard to Expand in Missouri
The company is investing $50 million in new manufacturing and distribution operations.
May 25, 2022