Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant

WEST BEND, Wis. — Milwaukee Tool continues an impressive track-record of growth in Wisconsin and nationwide.

The company was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the Milwaukee 7, local officials and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company's newest manufacturing plant in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Located 20 minutes from Milwaukee's global R&D headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, the 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new, innovative hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades; among the first solutions to be made will be cutting pliers and screwdrivers. The company has invested $55 million to build and equip the facility with advanced technology and equipment.

"This state-of-the-art facility, and the people who work here, will play a critical role in delivering the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry," said Tim Albrecht, president of Hand Tools, Storage & PPE for Milwaukee Tool. "Wisconsin has been our company's home for nearly 100 years – we're thrilled to continue our growth here where we've been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country."

Milwaukee Tool's facility is the first development in the city of West Bend's newest 216-acre industrial park, the West Bend Manufacturing Center.

"We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool to the City of West Bend," said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. "Milwaukee Tool's investment brings high-value employment opportunities, and we look forward to its further expansion in West Bend."

WEDC has been a long-term partner of Milwaukee Tool as it has experienced double-digit growth globally, and now employs over 3,700 throughout the state.

"Milwaukee Tool is an iconic global brand that, by its name alone, makes our state synonymous with quality manufacturing," said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. "As Milwaukee Tool has grown its investments in Wisconsin, WEDC has been pleased to invest in Milwaukee Tool."

Milwaukee Tool's West Bend facility is providing 150 new jobs. Roles range from engineers and operators to quality technicians, service technicians, and material handlers. Interested applicants can apply at www.milwaukeetool.jobs.