Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant

Milwaukee Tool
Aug 12, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Milwaukee Tool/PRNewswire

WEST BEND, Wis. — Milwaukee Tool continues an impressive track-record of growth in Wisconsin and nationwide.

The company was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the Milwaukee 7, local officials and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company's newest manufacturing plant in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Located 20 minutes from Milwaukee's global R&D headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, the 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new, innovative hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades; among the first solutions to be made will be cutting pliers and screwdrivers. The company has invested $55 million to build and equip the facility with advanced technology and equipment.

"This state-of-the-art facility, and the people who work here, will play a critical role in delivering the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry," said Tim Albrecht, president of Hand Tools, Storage & PPE for Milwaukee Tool. "Wisconsin has been our company's home for nearly 100 years – we're thrilled to continue our growth here where we've been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country."

Milwaukee Tool's facility is the first development in the city of West Bend's newest 216-acre industrial park, the West Bend Manufacturing Center.

"We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool to the City of West Bend," said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. "Milwaukee Tool's investment brings high-value employment opportunities, and we look forward to its further expansion in West Bend."

WEDC has been a long-term partner of Milwaukee Tool as it has experienced double-digit growth globally, and now employs over 3,700 throughout the state.

"Milwaukee Tool is an iconic global brand that, by its name alone, makes our state synonymous with quality manufacturing," said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. "As Milwaukee Tool has grown its investments in Wisconsin, WEDC has been pleased to invest in Milwaukee Tool."

Milwaukee Tool's West Bend facility is providing 150 new jobs. Roles range from engineers and operators to quality technicians, service technicians, and material handlers. Interested applicants can apply at www.milwaukeetool.jobs.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
July 28, 2022
I Stock 812590884
3M to Spin Off its Health Care Business
July 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 33 43 Pm
City Electric Supply Adds Indiana Branch
July 18, 2022
Related Stories
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC, Quincy Compressor to Expand in Southwest
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 13 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco to Relocate to Larger Facility
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 812590884
Company Expansion & Consolidation
3M to Spin Off its Health Care Business
The company expects to complete the transaction by year-end 2023.
July 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC, Quincy Compressor to Expand in Southwest
OTC will expand to Phoenix and Las Vegas.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 13 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco to Relocate to Larger Facility
The new location began operations last week.
July 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 33 43 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Adds Indiana Branch
The company now has six locations in the area.
July 18, 2022
Altex Logo
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Altex Tube Announces Mississippi Steel Tube Plant
Production is expected to begin in the middle of next year.
July 15, 2022
A Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 8, 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas
The construction equipment giant has been based in Illinois for nearly a century.
June 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 2 00 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility
The company’s newest location will be in a longtime fastener manufacturing hub.
June 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 04 23 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens its Sixth Distribution Center
The company's new Oklahoma facility will serve some 130 companies across the southern U.S.
June 6, 2022
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Manufacturer to Locate in Western Kentucky, Create 150 Jobs
The location will produce a new product line.
May 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 13 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillyard to Expand in Missouri
The company is investing $50 million in new manufacturing and distribution operations.
May 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility
The New Mexico distributor relocated its Phoenix operations.
May 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 1 44 02 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility
The power tool maker is investing more than $60 million in equipment and advanced technology.
May 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 13 At 12 46 56 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Announces $200M Expansion, 1,000 More Jobs
Many of the positions will be in technical and engineering roles.
May 13, 2022
I Stock 1150324221
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Real Estate Demand Grows Nationwide
Rents grew at the fastest pace since 2018.
May 4, 2022