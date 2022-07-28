OTC Industrial Technologies Opens New Manufacturing Facility

The company said the new hub would triple capacity.

Jul 28th, 2022
OTC Industrial Technologies
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — OTC Industrial Technologies, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility to support customer demand for its DIRECTAIR product.

The new facility, located outside Cincinnati, will increase capacity by 200%. To support customer demand, this is the second expansion in the last year, following the Kingman, Arizona, facility.

A third location is set to open in Houston in early 2023

In addition, the new facility will serve as Critical Rental Solutions’ second hub, further expanding OTC’s rental offerings in the Midwest.

“This new location will allow OTC to serve our customers with compressed air needs. Both DIRECTAIR and CRS product offerings are in high demand as they provide signficant value to our customers,” said Adam Gibbs, President of Air Supply at OTC. “I am excited to open this new facility as it will allow us to further help our customers find success.”

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
A Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 8, 2019.
Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas
The construction equipment giant has been based in Illinois for nearly a century.
Jun 15th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 2 00 53 Pm
Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility
The company’s newest location will be in a longtime fastener manufacturing hub.
Jun 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 04 23 Pm
Winsupply Opens its Sixth Distribution Center
The company's new Oklahoma facility will serve some 130 companies across the southern U.S.
Jun 6th, 2022
The Kentucky location will produce a new product line.
Manufacturer to Locate in Western Kentucky, Create 150 Jobs
The location will produce a new product line.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 2 13 42 Pm
Hillyard to Expand in Missouri
The company is investing $50 million in new manufacturing and distribution operations.
May 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 51 10 Pm
Summit Electric Supply Opens New Phoenix Facility
The New Mexico distributor relocated its Phoenix operations.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 19 At 1 44 02 Pm
Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility
The power tool maker is investing more than $60 million in equipment and advanced technology.
May 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 13 At 12 46 56 Pm
Milwaukee Tool Announces $200M Expansion, 1,000 More Jobs
Many of the positions will be in technical and engineering roles.
May 13th, 2022
I Stock 1150324221
Industrial Real Estate Demand Grows Nationwide
Rents grew at the fastest pace since 2018.
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 3 08 14 Pm
The Part Works to Open Oregon Location
The plumbing specialties distributor plans to begin operations in Portland next month.
Apr 20th, 2022
Crescent Electric New Branch Brooklyn Park Minn
Crescent Electric Relocates Minneapolis Branch
New Facility in the Interstate North Industrial Park Offers Greater Convenience
Mar 22nd, 2022