OTC Industrial Technologies Opens New Manufacturing Facility

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — OTC Industrial Technologies, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility to support customer demand for its DIRECTAIR product.

The new facility, located outside Cincinnati, will increase capacity by 200%. To support customer demand, this is the second expansion in the last year, following the Kingman, Arizona, facility.

A third location is set to open in Houston in early 2023

In addition, the new facility will serve as Critical Rental Solutions’ second hub, further expanding OTC’s rental offerings in the Midwest.

“This new location will allow OTC to serve our customers with compressed air needs. Both DIRECTAIR and CRS product offerings are in high demand as they provide signficant value to our customers,” said Adam Gibbs, President of Air Supply at OTC. “I am excited to open this new facility as it will allow us to further help our customers find success.”