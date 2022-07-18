City Electric Supply Adds Indiana Branch

The company now has six locations in the area.

Jul 18th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 33 43 Pm
CES

Texas electrical wholesaler City Electric Supply last week announced the opening of a new location in Northwest Indiana.

Company officials said its grand opening ceremony in Highland, Indiana, drew more than 100 attendees and over 20 manufacturers, including Eaton, Lutron and Milwaukee.

Jeff Williamson, the company's district manager, said the expansion marks CES' third new branch in as many years. The company, the nation's seventh-largest electrical wholesale distributor, now has six locations in the area. The new branch is already filling orders.

“I’ve been in the industry almost 10 years now and with CES for about two. Opening this branch after all our hard work and dedication just feels fantastic,” Jason Markase, the Highland branch manager, said in the announcement. “I’m very happy they chose me for this, and I can’t wait to prove myself.”

