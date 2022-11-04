Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'

Chris Barry, manufacturing general manager, Michael Petry, production manager, Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, and other key staff members at an internal ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, York, Pa.

YORK, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power and machine safety products, opened a new hydraulic and lubrication facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in York on Nov. 1.

The expansive, 50,000-square-foot building will increase custom lubrication systems, power units, hose assembly and maintenance offerings for heavy equipment users throughout the Northeast. The York community also benefits from local hydraulic application support, increased component inventory, and new career opportunities.

Establishing its original branch in York in 1986, Airline joined forces with local lubrication-system builder Trola-Dyne in 2020, expanding offerings to the local oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries. Airline’s new location combines its hydraulic expertise with Trola-Dyne’s lubrication systems, creating a total fluid-systems supercenter.

“The new location doubles our fluid systems production capacity," said Airline CEO Mark Steffens. "We are so happy to be investing in such an industrial and mobile-rich marketplace.”

Airline continues to set new standards as it expands its business model as one of the leading hydraulic and automation providers in the North and Southeast.