Industrial Metal Supply Opens San Jose Store

The location is the company's seventh in its home city.

Industrial Metal Supply Co.
Nov 10, 2022
42c466577914fbd5b7408542a93b
Industrial Metal Supply Co./Globe Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Industrial Metal Supply Co., the largest metal supplier in the Southwest and Northern California, on Wednesday announced the addition of its seventh warehouse store at 569 Charcot Avenue in San Jose.

Formerly Campbell Metal Supply, and recently acquired by IMS, the new store offers same-day access to a large variety of metals and related accessories in hundreds of sizes and continues IMS's tradition of nearly 75 years of service. 

"The fully-stocked San Jose location allows us to expand our same-day solutions for manufacturers and individuals that thrive in the Bay Area, such as the tech and aerospace industries, medical devices, equipment manufacturers, fabricators, artists, engineers and contractors," said IMS owner and CEO Neil Sherman. "We're proud to offer our unique metal buying experience for all people and businesses alike, whether they're looking for large or small quantities or the hands-on personalized service IMS guarantees."

The tremendous variety of IMS products now available in San Jose ranges from steel, aluminum, stainless, copper, and brass to hard-to-find items, including tool steel, expanded, perforated, welded wire sheets, lead, casters, welding rods, patinas, structural aluminum pipe fittings and hobbyist miniature shapes. The San Jose store also stocks thousands of metal accessories in a clean, organized indoor space, making it easy and fun for even novice metal buyers to navigate. 

"This acquisition has been on our radar for some time as the location allows us to bring our "metal made easy" capabilities to a new region of California," added Sherman. "There is really nothing like our stores here in Northern California. Customers tell us that they are like 'candy stores' for metal users. IMS understands the high-quality demands of many of the area's most discerning businesses and industries and is proud to provide materials that meet or exceed that standard bringing faster service and greater accessibility." 

In addition to offering the Bay area's widest selection of metal in one location, IMS stores are proud to offer a 10% discount to senior citizens, members of the military, students and first responders. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with expanded hours forthcoming. For added convenience, IMS offers next-day local delivery or same-day Will-Call pickup.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
Chris Barry, manufacturing general manager, Michael Petry, production manager, Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, and other key staff members at an internal ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, York, Pa.
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
October 11, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 2 43 04 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
NEFCO Opens its 3rd Fulfillment Center
Chris Barry, manufacturing general manager, Michael Petry, production manager, Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, and other key staff members at an internal ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, York, Pa.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 15 14 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Forms RS Safety Solutions
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
Chris Barry, manufacturing general manager, Michael Petry, production manager, Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, and other key staff members at an internal ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, York, Pa.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
The facility will double the company's fluid systems capacity.
November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 15 14 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Forms RS Safety Solutions
The new brand will provide PPE, safety and hygiene products.
November 2, 2022
Motion Ai facility, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Minnesota Facility
The new facility doubles the size of the division's former location.
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
The company held a grand opening celebration at its new Martinsville store.
October 21, 2022
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Solve Announces North Carolina Distribution Center
The new facility will offer more capacity and expanded engineering and shipping capabilities.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
The move coincides with the company's 10th anniversary in the city.
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
Amazon’s planned Western New York distribution center topped last month’s list.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 32 09 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Announces New Plant in Mexico
The Querétaro facility will strengthen local production for the North American market.
September 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 26 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
The company consolidated its IESA and Synovos brands into RS Integrated Supply.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 1 56 07 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces 1st Minnesota Branch
The Wisconsin company is opening a new location in the Twin Cities area next month.
September 12, 2022
Radians Mineral Wells Warehouse Drone Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Radians to Expand Memphis Campus
The project will provide more in-house inventory.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 54 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub
The Richard W. Schwartz Center will allow the company to quickly develop, test and refine innovations.
August 24, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
The total was down slightly compared to the previous month.
August 18, 2022
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
The project will triple the company's previous shipping capabilities.
August 18, 2022