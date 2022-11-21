Kimball Midwest Opens Connecticut Distribution Center

The company overhauled the 142,000-square-foot facility after acquiring it last year.

Kimball Midwest
Nov 21, 2022
Kimball Midwest Newtown Sign
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest has begun operations at its new distribution center in Newtown, Connecticut, just months before the company reaches its centennial. 

The 142,000-square-foot facility, which the company acquired in 2021 before undertaking an extensive remodeling process, will allow for enhanced service to thousands of customers across the northeastern U.S. 

“We appreciate all the hard work contributed by so many people to get our new distribution center up and running,” Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III said. “We already have an extensive list of customers in the region, and this location will allow us to better serve our existing customers as well as new ones in the future.” 

Newtown is the smallest community to host a Kimball Midwest distribution center, but its strategic location made it the right choice for the next step in the company’s growth. 

“We’re grateful to have found such an ideal location in Newtown,” McCurdy said. “We appreciate the welcome we’ve received from the community and look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”  

Kimball Midwest primarily serves its customers through a network of more than 1,200 sales representatives across the continental U.S. It recently was listed as the 30th largest industrial supply company in the nation by Industrial Distribution. In the last year, it has been honored among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine and received Training magazine’s Training APEX Award.

