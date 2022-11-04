NEFCO Opens its 3rd Fulfillment Center

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading partner to the construction trades, has opened a new fulfillment center in Columbus, Ohio, to further support and serve professional contractor trades throughout the Midwest.

This is NEFCO’s third fulfillment center and is designed to support growth in the Ohio market.

The new Ohio fulfillment center at 8950 Smiths Mill Road North in New Albany, Ohio, will provide customers with access to local inventories and enhanced services. The 75,000-square-foot warehouse will include an extensive inventory, including SHARP – Strut channel, Hardware, Anchors, Rod and Pipe hangers — as well as a broad mix of power tools, safety equipment, and general jobsite supplies.

“This Orangefield, which is NEFCO’s in-house term for new organic locations, further expands our supply chain and inventory capabilities across the Midwest," said NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles. "Our mission at NEFCO is to be the single best partner to contractors whenever they build. The addition of this new fulfillment center along with our large fleet of delivery vehicles furthers that mission as it will greatly expand our next day delivery capabilities and provide unmatched customer service to our contractor partners."

“The functionality and design of this space allows us to warehouse an extensive inventory to better serve our new and existing customers," said NEFCO Executive Vice President and COO Ron Cipriano. "NEFCO’s presence in the Midwest market is quickly expanding and this new fulfillment center is an extension of our vision to build partnerships with contractors across every jobsite in America. We look forward to the success this new fulfillment center is going to bring to our organization."