NEFCO Opens its 3rd Fulfillment Center

The warehouse will support professional contractor trades throughout the Midwest.

NEFCO
Nov 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 2 43 04 Pm
NEFCO

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading partner to the construction trades, has opened a new fulfillment center in Columbus, Ohio, to further support and serve professional contractor trades throughout the Midwest.

This is NEFCO’s third fulfillment center and is designed to support growth in the Ohio market.

The new Ohio fulfillment center at 8950 Smiths Mill Road North in New Albany, Ohio, will provide customers with access to local inventories and enhanced services. The 75,000-square-foot warehouse will include an extensive inventory, including SHARP – Strut channel, Hardware, Anchors, Rod and Pipe hangers — as well as a broad mix of power tools, safety equipment, and general jobsite supplies.

“This Orangefield, which is NEFCO’s in-house term for new organic locations, further expands our supply chain and inventory capabilities across the Midwest," said NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles. "Our mission at NEFCO is to be the single best partner to contractors whenever they build. The addition of this new fulfillment center along with our large fleet of delivery vehicles furthers that mission as it will greatly expand our next day delivery capabilities and provide unmatched customer service to our contractor partners."

“The functionality and design of this space allows us to warehouse an extensive inventory to better serve our new and existing customers," said NEFCO Executive Vice President and COO Ron Cipriano. "NEFCO’s presence in the Midwest market is quickly expanding and this new fulfillment center is an extension of our vision to build partnerships with contractors across every jobsite in America. We look forward to the success this new fulfillment center is going to bring to our organization."

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
September 16, 2022
Related Stories
Chris Barry, manufacturing general manager, Michael Petry, production manager, Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, and other key staff members at an internal ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, York, Pa.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 15 14 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Forms RS Safety Solutions
Motion Ai facility, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Minnesota Facility
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 9 15 14 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Forms RS Safety Solutions
The new brand will provide PPE, safety and hygiene products.
November 2, 2022
Motion Ai facility, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Minnesota Facility
The new facility doubles the size of the division's former location.
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
The company held a grand opening celebration at its new Martinsville store.
October 21, 2022
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Solve Announces North Carolina Distribution Center
The new facility will offer more capacity and expanded engineering and shipping capabilities.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
The move coincides with the company's 10th anniversary in the city.
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
Amazon’s planned Western New York distribution center topped last month’s list.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 32 09 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Announces New Plant in Mexico
The Querétaro facility will strengthen local production for the North American market.
September 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 26 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
The company consolidated its IESA and Synovos brands into RS Integrated Supply.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 1 56 07 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces 1st Minnesota Branch
The Wisconsin company is opening a new location in the Twin Cities area next month.
September 12, 2022
Radians Mineral Wells Warehouse Drone Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Radians to Expand Memphis Campus
The project will provide more in-house inventory.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 54 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub
The Richard W. Schwartz Center will allow the company to quickly develop, test and refine innovations.
August 24, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
The total was down slightly compared to the previous month.
August 18, 2022
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
The project will triple the company's previous shipping capabilities.
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The facility will manufacture hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades.
August 12, 2022