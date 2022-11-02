RS Group Forms RS Safety Solutions

The new brand will provide PPE, safety and hygiene products.

RS Group plc
Nov 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 41 16 Pm
RS Group

LONDON — RS Group plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, on Wednesday announced the launch of RS Safety Solutions as a new brand within the RS Group.

RS Safety Solutions brings together the existing RS personal protection equipment capabilities with the operations of Needlers and Liscombe, both of which are based in the U.K.

RS Group acquired Needlers and Liscombe in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both businesses are leaders in their fields with Needlers largely serving the food processing industry with its PPE and hygiene products and Liscombe primarily operating in industrial sectors, where safety and personal protection is critical. The union offers a deep technical experience and combines over 300 years of expertise in this field.

The combination of the two businesses within RS Safety Solutions will enable the leveraging of their respective strengths to serve customers in industrial and food processing markets and address their requirements for PPE and safety and hygiene equipment. The unification also bolsters the huge potential for each of the forerunner operations and strengthens RS' position as a major player in the PPE market.

"Following on from changing our name from Electrocomponents to RS Group, this is the latest step on the journey to rebranding all the RS operations," said Pete Malpas, president, EMEA, at RS. "By uniting these two growth businesses under RS Safety Solutions, we can now deliver a fantastic offering in PPE, safety and hygiene products for new and existing customers in industrial and food processing markets, all backed by the RS Group."

"The launch of RS Safety Solutions is a hugely exciting moment for us," said Mark Day, managing director at RS Safety Solutions. "Our existing customers will recognize that our combined operations are now clearly part of one extremely well-known brand, which will help to strengthen our product range and give us a truly global reach."

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
September 16, 2022
Related Stories
Motion Ai facility, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Minnesota Facility
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Solve Announces North Carolina Distribution Center
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 19 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Announces New Indiana Location
The company held a grand opening celebration at its new Martinsville store.
October 21, 2022
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Solve Announces North Carolina Distribution Center
The new facility will offer more capacity and expanded engineering and shipping capabilities.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 06 17 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
The move coincides with the company's 10th anniversary in the city.
October 11, 2022
I Stock 1335039807
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
Amazon’s planned Western New York distribution center topped last month’s list.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 32 09 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Announces New Plant in Mexico
The Querétaro facility will strengthen local production for the North American market.
September 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 26 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
The company consolidated its IESA and Synovos brands into RS Integrated Supply.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 1 56 07 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces 1st Minnesota Branch
The Wisconsin company is opening a new location in the Twin Cities area next month.
September 12, 2022
Radians Mineral Wells Warehouse Drone Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Radians to Expand Memphis Campus
The project will provide more in-house inventory.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 54 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub
The Richard W. Schwartz Center will allow the company to quickly develop, test and refine innovations.
August 24, 2022
I Stock 1025369872
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Companies Announced 184 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in July
The total was down slightly compared to the previous month.
August 18, 2022
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digi-Key Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Product Distribution Center Expansion
The project will triple the company's previous shipping capabilities.
August 18, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The facility will manufacture hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades.
August 12, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 11 16 17 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The company said the new hub would triple capacity.
July 28, 2022
I Stock 812590884
Company Expansion & Consolidation
3M to Spin Off its Health Care Business
The company expects to complete the transaction by year-end 2023.
July 26, 2022