Motion Ai Opens New Minnesota Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce Motion Ai’s new and extensive facility, which officially opened on June 1.

The address is 7350 Golden Triangle Drive, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, 55344.

As an industrial automation solution provider, Motion Ai needed a larger space for their growing business. The new 105,000-square-foot premises features a gain of 55,000 square-feet over the old location, which was also in Eden Prairie. The larger space allows for integrated use, including a regional sales and support center, classrooms for employee and customer training, a regional fulfillment center, assembly and fabrication shops, a proof-of-concept design area, and engineering labs for customer product and demonstration engagement.

In addition, Motion Ai capabilities at the facility include large conveyor system builds, complete automation system builds, robotic and machine vision solutions, expanded pneumatic and machine control solutions, machining, welding, and more comprehensive value-added offerings.

“We wanted to meet the growing demands of our customers and the industry by growing every facet of automation and robotics solutions,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s senior vice president, Automation Intelligence. “Our investments allow for future, incremental expansion within our structure up to 30% beyond our current growth plans. This will also allow us to add employees over time.”

"Opening this state-of-the-art automation facility represents just one more way we anticipate our customers’ needs in production efficiency across virtually all industry sectors," said Motion President Randy Breaux. "This is an important step in our long-term growth strategy, and we’re excited to see the upward trajectory of technological innovation and services that the new Motion Ai location will support.”

Motion Ai will hold an open house at the new facility in spring 2023.