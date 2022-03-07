RG Group Expands Partnership With Machine Vision Supplier Cognex

Fluid handling/motion control supplier RG Group has been a trusted Cognex partner for nearly 20 years via RG's Proud Automation unit.

Mar 7th, 2022
RG Group
YORK, PA — Steve Bennis, CEO of RG Group, headquartered in York, PA, announced March 4 its expanded relationship agreement with Cognex, a world leader in machine vision technology and longtime partner of RG Group’s Proud Automation Division. 

RG Group’s Proud Automation Division has been a trusted Cognex partner for nearly 20 years having successfully deployed thousands of machine vision systems and ID readers. “Cognex has been such a valuable partner for  Proud Automation and we’ve been looking for the right opportunity to grow our partnership with Cognex since  RG’s acquisition of The Proud Company in 2019. The Partner Systems Integrator (PSI) agreement allows us to grow, not only where we are offering Cognex-based solutions, but also allows us to incorporate Cognex solutions into our rapidly growing integration capabilities”, says Mark Proud, Proud Automation’s VP of Sales.

Patrick Gross, RG Group’s President and COO, commented “Advanced vision system technology is a cornerstone of the solutions we develop for our clients and Cognex continues to lead this quickly evolving field, so further strengthening our relationship with them is a key part of our future strategy”. 

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems,  machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products,  representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, MA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. 

RG Group, a group of distribution and manufacturing companies has been providing leadership in the design and delivery of innovative motion control and fluid handling products and solutions for over 65 years. RG Group operates under a very simple core concept: “We Keep Business in Motion”. The company goal is to provide its customers with a sustainable competitive advantage through the creative application of technology in the robotics, automation, hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical and process markets. RG Group’s headquarters is located in York, PA, with stores, branches and distribution service areas on the East Coast including PA, NY, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA, ME, VT, NH, MA, OH, RI and CT. 

