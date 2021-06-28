Fluid Handling/Motion Control Supplier RG Group Awarded Subcontract With Deloitte

WASHINGTON, DC — RG Group, an industrial firm with niche expertise in robotics and automation, has announced the award of a subcontract from Deloitte in an initiative with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop a 5G-enabled smart warehouse prototype at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Naval Base Coronado.

RG Group will work with Deloitte to equip the facility with various forms of Autonomous Mobile Robot Technology operating in a 5G environment. RG Group has assisted dozens of organizations in the private and government sectors in the adoption and deployment of Autonomous Mobile Robots. The DoD’s investment in this ultramodern prototype lays the groundwork to scale capabilities across facilities, keeping service members as prepared as possible to support its mission in maintaining peace and strengthening national security.

Having led cutting-edge smart factory projects in other industries, such as previous transformative work in Wichita, Kansas, Deloitte was selected by the DoD as one of the most qualified to oversee the demonstration and selection of 5G technology applications for the Naval Base Coronado smart warehouse prototype. Deloitte sought out and vetted technologies that would improve the efficiency and safety of material and supply handling, management, storage and distribution. RG Group was ultimately chosen as a key player in bringing the concept of using Autonomous Mobile Robots in a 5G environment to life.

“We are excited to kick off this program to prototype a truly state-of-the-art facility for the DoD,” said Kelly Marchese, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Today’s legacy warehouse systems are impacted by issues including inefficient use of time, lack of inventory visibility, and cyber vulnerabilities. However, leveraging innovative 5G location technology, tomorrow’s service members will not only be able to decrease manual processes and redirect attention to uniquely human tasks that support the mission, but keep classified location data protected while doing so.”

Work on the 5G smart warehouse prototype commenced in February 2021 and is projected for completion in 2024. Phase 1 will include roadmap assessments, experiment plan development, and security reviews prior to capability demonstration.

“We as a team and company are extremely excited about our collaboration with Deloitte and its partners. We believe that our strength as a technology expert and solution provider uniquely position RG to be impactful in this initiative," said Patrick Gross, VP of Automation and Robotics Segment, RG Group

“It’s not every day we get the opportunity to work with Deloitte and like-minded progressive partners to solve next-generation challenges for the Navy and DOD. We look forward to a successful program," said Rich Freeh, President and CEO, RG Group

RG Group is a veteran-owned small business with multiple facilities in the United States. RG Group is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.