Fluid Handling/Motion Control Supplier RG Group Awarded Subcontract With Deloitte

RG Group will work with Deloitte to equip the facility with various forms of Autonomous Mobile Robot Technology operating in a 5G environment.

Jun 28th, 2021
RG Group
First Capital Design Group Commercial Pc040097 1024x1024

WASHINGTON, DC — RG Group, an industrial firm with niche expertise in robotics and automation, has announced the award of a subcontract from Deloitte in an initiative with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop a 5G-enabled smart warehouse prototype at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Naval Base Coronado.

RG Group will work with Deloitte to equip the facility with various forms of Autonomous Mobile Robot Technology operating in a 5G environment. RG Group has assisted dozens of organizations in the private and government sectors in the adoption and deployment of Autonomous Mobile Robots. The DoD’s investment in this ultramodern prototype lays the groundwork to scale capabilities across facilities, keeping service members as prepared as possible to support its mission in maintaining peace and strengthening national security.

Having led cutting-edge smart factory projects in other industries, such as previous transformative work in Wichita, Kansas,  Deloitte was selected by the DoD as one of the most qualified to oversee the demonstration and selection of 5G technology applications for the Naval Base Coronado smart warehouse prototype. Deloitte sought out and vetted technologies that would improve the efficiency and safety of material and supply handling, management, storage and distribution. RG Group was ultimately chosen as a key player in bringing the concept of using Autonomous Mobile Robots in a 5G environment to life. 

“We are excited to kick off this program to prototype a truly state-of-the-art facility for the DoD,” said Kelly Marchese, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Today’s legacy warehouse systems are impacted by issues including inefficient use of time, lack of inventory visibility, and cyber vulnerabilities. However, leveraging innovative 5G location technology, tomorrow’s service members will not only be able to decrease manual processes and redirect attention to uniquely human tasks  that support the mission, but keep classified location data protected while doing so.” 

Work on the 5G smart warehouse prototype commenced in February 2021 and is projected for completion in 2024. Phase 1 will include roadmap assessments, experiment plan development, and security reviews prior to capability demonstration. 

“We as a team and company are extremely excited about our collaboration with Deloitte and its partners. We believe that our strength as a technology expert and solution provider uniquely position RG to be impactful in this initiative," said Patrick Gross, VP of Automation and Robotics Segment, RG Group 

“It’s not every day we get the opportunity to work with Deloitte and like-minded progressive partners to solve next-generation challenges for the Navy and DOD. We look forward to a successful program," said Rich Freeh, President and CEO, RG Group 

RG Group is a veteran-owned small business with multiple facilities in the United States. RG Group is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714
Industrial Supply Company Moving Utah Branch
ISC's new Spanish Fork location allows the distributor to better serve central and southern Utah.
Jun 22nd, 2021
198706770 1767605023432387 2238788977140631427 N
Optimas Solutions Opens 2 New UK Distribution Centers
The two new facilities highlight the manufacturer and distributor’s continuing strategic growth plans within the UK.
Jun 21st, 2021
Mike Hero Image Update
Berkshire eSupply Hosts Distributors, Suppliers in Soft Opening for BESN Network
The master wholesaler held an in-person event for its distributor customers and suppliers in mid-May, showcasing what its new Berkshire eSupply Network has to offer.
Jun 15th, 2021
Pss Industrial Group
PSS Industrial Group Expands With Entry Into PVF Market
Distributor PSS is led by CEO Robert Workman, who previously led NOW Inc. from 2014 to 2019.
Jun 14th, 2021
Wolter Home Pop Up Html 1600x1000 Wolter Logo
Material Handling Equipment Supplier Wolter Group Unites Brands Under Wolter
The company is rebranding the business and its eight sub-brands as Wolter.
Jun 11th, 2021
Systemax Global
Systemax Rebranding as Global Industrial Company
No. 19 on ID's Big 50 List, Global Industrial has long been Systemax's flagship brand, while the company topped $1 billion in sales last year for the first time.
Jun 9th, 2021
Grainger's distribution center in McCook, IL.
Grainger CEO: We Like Our Branch Footprint As-Is
D.G. Macpherson said Monday the company has no intentions of paring down its branches or adding DCs amid the rise of e-commerce.
Jun 7th, 2021
3 60993725de86e
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 2
See what our respondents had to say about their supplier relations, the value they provide, and employment, along with their comments.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Mc Elroy Slider2
F.W. Webb Gains Certification to Distribute McElroy Fusion Equipment
McElroy is a leading global manufacturer of fusion tools for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PPR) piping.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Optimas A Asdfasd
Optimas Opens New Regional DC in Knoxville, TN
The location is ideal for growing Optimas' business in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, as well as servicing existing customers in the area.
Jun 1st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Packer Fastener Opening New Branch in Eau Claire, WI
Expanding to western Wisconsin, it's the company's seventh brick-and-mortar location.
May 28th, 2021
Endries International's headquarters in Brillion, WI.
ID In-Depth: How Endries International Took the Pandemic In Stride
Endries International couldn’t predict the pandemic, but they were ready anyway.
May 27th, 2021