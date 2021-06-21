Optimas Solutions Opens 2 New UK Distribution Centers

GLOUCESTER, UK — Optimas OE Solutions, a global manufacturer and distributor of precision-made fasteners and supply chain solutions, has announced the opening of two new UK distribution facilities.

The two facilities, one in the prime location of the Birmingham Trade Park and the other in the heart of the sprawling industrial landscape of the Aycliffe Business Park (Newton Aycliffe), have been strategically chosen for their ease of access to main transport routes and to allow the rapid deployment of parts and service provision to key regional customers.

With the opening of Birmingham facility, Optimas can provide core fastener and component distribution services to existing customers by providing a cross dock function and operating as a base in the Midlands for the company’s support vehicles and envoys.

Additionally, with Optimas’ imminent planned launch of a substantial range of industrial supplies, this site will allow the quick distribution of essential workwear, safety equipment and tools into those customers and will provide new opportunities to partner with manufacturers throughout the Midlands.

Further North, nestled amongst some of the biggest names in industry, the Newton Aycliffe facility has opened following a relocation from Gateshead, representing a significant evolution, from a conventional warehouse to a highly efficient Forward Operating Deck, one that will now focus on providing customers with a superior and dynamic distribution service.

Resupplied daily from the company’s Northern hub, fasteners are distributed onto a fleet of dedicated vehicles and promptly delivered by a team of specialist onsite envoys who are tasked with maintaining Direct Line Feeds (DLF) at some of Optimas’ largest customers — expectations are, quite rightfully, great.

Keen to provide high standards across the board, it’s full steam ahead at the Aycliffe site which also boasts first-class KLT cleaning capabilities, ensuring that it’s not only the fasteners that are supplied to exceptional levels of quality.

Nigel Bland, Operations Manager at Newton Aycliffe commented: “Our footprint here is much closer to some of our biggest customers who have overwhelmingly welcomed this positive move. As well as continuing to support customers with DLF and deliveries across the Northeast and taking on the responsibility of Prime KLT Wash Facility for the UK, we are ready to play a big part in delivering on the MRO sales strategy.”

As an added benefit for customer’s looking to source sustainably, and in keeping with the announcement earlier this year of the adoption of green energy by Optimas, both new sites have also met this challenge ensuring that power is supplied only from renewable energy sources.

Now up and running, the two new facilities highlight Optimas’ continuing strategic growth plans within the UK and are positioned ready for the next phase and deployment of the company’s rapidly growing range of products and services.