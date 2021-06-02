F.W. Webb Gains Certification to Distribute McElroy Fusion Equipment

BEDFORD, MA — F.W. Webb Company announced Tuesday that it is now selling, renting and servicing McElroy fusion equipment as a certified distributor. The full line of McElroy fusion equipment is available across the F.W. Webb footprint and the company's Springfield, MA location will serve as the main hub. McElroy is the industry's leading global manufacturer of fusion tools for Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PPR) piping.

"Having what customers need, when they need it is our primary goal," said Mike Leander, Director of Industrial Sales, F.W. Webb. "We are pleased to partner with McElroy and provide customers with world-class fusion equipment, service and related products across our footprint. It's a big step forward as we look to support the growing demand for fusible piping systems."

The McElroy fusion portfolio includes their popular Acrobat, Pit Bull, TracStar and MegaMc lines designed for underground, construction, mechanical, HVAC and plumbing applications that involve PE and PPR piping. The fusion equipment works by using controlled heat and pressure to join pipe and fittings together with a precise weld bead to ensure a leak free system.

"This is a very exciting time for McElroy. Not only are we expanding our footprint in the Northeast with F.W. Webb Company; we are working with a team that shares our passion about the pipe fusion industry," said Chip McElroy, President, McElroy. "We look forward to working closely with them to grow the fusible thermoplastic market."

F.W. Webb offers the largest selection of Thermoplastic piping in the Northeast. They are the exclusive distributor of NIRON PP-RCT pipe, fittings and supplies in the Northeast, an innovative polypropylene, pressure piping system that can be installed in place of copper and steel. In addition, they have a comprehensive PE and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping portfolio, which consists of top brand names such as Georg Fischer Central Plastics, Performance Pipe and Charter Plastics.

For more information about McElroy fusion equipment and services contact mcelroy@fwwebb.com or the F.W. Webb Springfield location at 413-781-1700.

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 100 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 16 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 48 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms.

McElroy is the leader in the design and manufacture of the industry's most complete line of fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic pipe such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. We also offer a complete line of accessories that can increase productivity and efficiency on the jobsite. The company credits its marketplace leadership to an unyielding focus toward excellence. Please visit the McElroy website at mcelroy.com for more information.