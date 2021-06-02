F.W. Webb Gains Certification to Distribute McElroy Fusion Equipment

McElroy is a leading global manufacturer of fusion tools for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PPR) piping.

Jun 2nd, 2021
F.W. Webb
Mc Elroy Slider2

BEDFORD, MA — F.W. Webb Company announced Tuesday that it is now selling, renting and servicing McElroy fusion equipment as a certified distributor. The full line of McElroy fusion equipment is available across the F.W. Webb footprint and the company's Springfield, MA location will serve as the main hub. McElroy is the industry's leading global manufacturer of fusion tools for Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PPR) piping.

"Having what customers need, when they need it is our primary goal," said Mike Leander, Director of Industrial Sales, F.W. Webb. "We are pleased to partner with McElroy and provide customers with world-class fusion equipment, service and related products across our footprint. It's a big step forward as we look to support the growing demand for fusible piping systems."

Press Release Mc ElroyThe McElroy fusion portfolio includes their popular Acrobat, Pit Bull, TracStar and MegaMc lines designed for underground, construction, mechanical, HVAC and plumbing applications that involve PE and PPR piping. The fusion equipment works by using controlled heat and pressure to join pipe and fittings together with a precise weld bead to ensure a leak free system.

"This is a very exciting time for McElroy. Not only are we expanding our footprint in the Northeast with F.W. Webb Company; we are working with a team that shares our passion about the pipe fusion industry," said Chip McElroy, President, McElroy. "We look forward to working closely with them to grow the fusible thermoplastic market."

F.W. Webb offers the largest selection of Thermoplastic piping in the Northeast. They are the exclusive distributor of NIRON PP-RCT pipe, fittings and supplies in the Northeast, an innovative polypropylene, pressure piping system that can be installed in place of copper and steel. In addition, they have a comprehensive PE and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping portfolio, which consists of top brand names such as Georg Fischer Central Plastics, Performance Pipe and Charter Plastics.

For more information about McElroy fusion equipment and services contact mcelroy@fwwebb.com or the F.W. Webb Springfield location at 413-781-1700.

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 100 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 16 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 48 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms.

McElroy is the leader in the design and manufacture of the industry's most complete line of fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic pipe such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. We also offer a complete line of accessories that can increase productivity and efficiency on the jobsite. The company credits its marketplace leadership to an unyielding focus toward excellence. Please visit the McElroy website at mcelroy.com for more information.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
May 12th, 2021
Tradesnest Wrtwe
Dutch B2B Startup Tradesnest Launches Platform to Connect Products With Distributors & Retailers
The new platform acts to help both companies expanding in new markets and distributors looking for new products and innovations.
May 20th, 2021
Jeeptn
1,600 Layoffs Coming to IL Jeep Plant
Stellantis plans to cut an entire shift of Cherokee builders.
May 18th, 2021
Guardian Logo 2021 Col
Pure Safety Group Remarkets Height Safety Safety Brands as Guardian
The Houston-based company says the expanded Guardian is now the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention brand.
May 17th, 2021
Embraco Press Release Hi Res Product Image
Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings
The existing HVACR aftermarket US motors structure will now include Embraco solutions to deliver a broader portfolio.
May 17th, 2021
This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions. Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday, May 13, 2021, that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands.
Hyundai to Invest $7.4B in US by 2025
The company wants to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest in smart mobility solutions.
May 13th, 2021
Supply Core
Military MRO Distributor SupplyCore Upgrades Government E-Procurement System
The new digital solution upgraded SupplyCore’s online customer experience for its MRO business and specific contracts with the General Services Administration.
May 13th, 2021
Group Warehouseafsd
Formerly Grainger China, MyMRO Completes New Fundraising
Sold off from Grainger this past September, the company is now China-owned and gaining momentum.
May 13th, 2021
An artist rendering of the Forest Plaza at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Va.
Amazon to Double Workforce at Arlington HQ
By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington, supported by a $2.5 billion investment.
May 12th, 2021
An artist rendering of Milwaukee Tool's new 330,000-square-foot office building in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Tool Gets Approval for $30M Downtown Milwaukee Expansion
The company is set to have at least 1,200 employees there by 2024, with room for more.
May 4th, 2021
Wooster Arcspec
Wooster Products Adds Midwest Sales Rep Firm
A team of four outside consultants and three inside sales personnel will represent Wooster's full line of stair nosings and treads, anti-slip tapes and coatings.
May 4th, 2021
Grand Opening Banner 6asf
MCE's RitterTech Opens Chicagoland ParkerStore
The West Chicago location offers custom hose assemblies, couplings and fittings for hydraulic, pneumatic, industrial and mobile applications.
May 3rd, 2021