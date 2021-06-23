Home Depot Expands Rental Offerings With Online Reservations, New Locations

Pro and DIY customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance.

Jun 23rd, 2021
The Home Depot
iStock
iStock

ATLANTA — The Home Depot is enhancing the customer experience at its 1,300 rental locations with the launch of new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology. 

From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance.

"This new online technology saves Pro and DIY customers time and trips to the store because they can conveniently check equipment availability and reserve what they need in advance to get in and out of our rental centers more quickly than ever," said Richard Porter, vice president of The Home Depot Rental. "For urgent needs at the job site or in the midst of that weekend project, customers can also check availability at multiple locations and make reservations on their phone or other mobile device."

After piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte and Houston markets, The Home Depot has made the system available to rental customers across North America.

The Home Depot also has opened eight new Rental Centers since January, further expanding its leadership as the largest equipment rental network in the U.S. The new locations include:

Customers can learn more about The Home Depot Rental services here.

