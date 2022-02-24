KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for its U.S. Audience

It features responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities, and more.

Feb 24th, 2022
KNIPEX
1

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — KNIPEX Tools introduces its new website for U.S. consumers, which includes responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities and improved imagery.

The website now features a video library, careers page and frequently asked questions. Visitors can also access the new KNIPEX merchandising site which allows fans to purchase and customize brand apparel. The biggest improvement is within the product database, which better reflects inventory available to the North American market.

“We wanted the website to be easy to navigate with a modern design to reflect our commitment to providing customers with an exceptional experience,” said Beverly Richards, vice president of marketing. “The website was designed with our customer in mind, by making it fast and easy for users to find the information they need and discover more about our innovative line of products.”

KNIPEX invites users to explore the new website, discover all the exciting new features and to keep up to date with the latest tools and product announcements.

To see everything KNIPEX’s new website has to offer, visit https://www.knipex-tools.com/.

KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American sales and marketing organization of KNIPEX‐Werk. KNIPEX‐Werk, Wuppertal, Germany, is a professional quality pliers manufacturer known worldwide. The company concentrates its efforts on being the best pliers manufacturer in terms of quality, innovation and efficiency and its pliers satisfy the highest expectations in terms of performance, ergonomics and service life. knipex-tools.com

