NIBCO Launches Distributor Promotion Tour for New Push Fittings

The valves, fittings, and flow control products supplier is visiting various distributors in its Wrot Racer Corvette to deliver free marketing kits.

Feb 22nd, 2022
NIBCO Inc.
Fl Kr Ywoxeayvabn

ELKHART, IN — NIBCO INC. announces its Wrot Racer “Start Me Up” promotion to celebrate its next generation of push fittings that it recently launched. The multi-faceted promotion centers on the Wrot Racer C8 Corvette that will tour the U.S., making stops at distributor locations that have qualified.

The “Start Me Up” promotion provides a quick and easy way for distributors to take on immediate inventory of the new Wrot Racer copper push fittings. Distributors who meet the minimum stocking order requirement will receive a free marketing kit that includes POP merchandising.

NIBCO’s Wrot Racer Corvette began its tour at AHR Expo in Las Vegas on January 31, before moving to the West Coast, making various stops along the way, including Phoenix and Los Angeles. The “Start Me Up” promotion runs through 2022.

“We’re excited for our Wrot Racer Corvette to head out on the road to visit qualifying distributors across the U.S.,” said Ashley Martin, executive vice president, NIBCO INC. “This is a great opportunity for distributors to create additional coverage for their businesses and for everyone attending to have fun!”

Landing Page Banners Wrot Racer Hero Shot

Introduced in 2021, Wrot Racer push fittings are a line of premium copper push fittings that are engineered to join copper, CPVC-CTS, PEX and PE-RT (with stiffeners) for easy transition between piping systems. With a patented fitting design, installations are easily made within seconds.

Wrot Racer push fittings are made with 99.9 percent pure wrot copper. Naturally lead-free, the fittings feature antimicrobial properties and are dezincification resistant, providing for safe, clean drinking water connections for both residential and commercial applications.

Available in 1/2" to 1" sizes, the lightweight and compact Wrot Racer fittings are able to be installed wet or dry and can handle applications up to 200 psi and 200 degrees. The new fittings feature stainless steel gripper rings to ensure a secure connection. Wrot Racer fittings are ideal for tight-space installations and can also be removed and reused, avoiding wasted materials.

To learn more about how NIBCO’s Wrot Racer Corvette can make an appearance, contact your local NIBCO sales representative, visit nibco.com/wrotracer/ or email Customerservice@nibco.com. Contractors should contact their local distributor to see if it is on the Wrot Racer tour list.

Founded in 1904, NIBCO INC. is a provider of valves, fittings, and flow control products for commercial, industrial and institutional construction, Navy marine markets, as well as residential and irrigation markets. NIBCO is headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., and has 13 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States and globally.  Visit NIBCO.com for information on the complete line of NIBCO products.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
I Stock 1019871160
Sherwin-Williams Making $324M Expansion to North Carolina Plant
It will significantly expand the paint maker's manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.
Feb 10th, 2022
2022 Watchlist
Industrial Distribution's 2022 Watch List
Our 10th annual feature honors a group of independent industrial distributors for their recent growth and successful reputation.
Feb 7th, 2022
Line Drive Logo Tagline Logo
Industrial Marketing Consultant LineDrive Partners with Hand Protection Supplier Mechanix Wear
LineDrive will serve as Mechanix Wear's national sales agency in the commercial industrial sector.
Feb 3rd, 2022
1
Plumbing Supplier BrassCraft to Spend $13M on North Carolina Plant Expansion
The project will create nearly 100 new jobs for the maker of rough plumbing products.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Mc Gill Logo 2019
McGill Hose & Coupling Relocates Massachusetts Headquarters
It didn't move far, relocating just a mile away to a larger, updated facility.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Skf E
SKF Moving to 'Decentralized' Operating Model, Investing in High-Growth Industries
The bearings giant also plans to reposition its Automotive business, while continuing to invest in its physical footprint.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Motion Ai Logo Cmyk
Motion Debuts Motion Automation Intelligence as New Business Brand
The new brand culminates Motion's recent acquisitions in the automation space and includes value-add from AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Asdf
FleetPride Launches Cash Rebate Program
The company says it's the industry's only automatic cash rebate program that allows customers who meet the program criteria to earn cash back with every eligible online purchase.
Feb 1st, 2022
Asf
Dunlop Protective Footwear Partners with Manufacturer's Rep OneSolution
OneSolution is well-versed in selling industrial footwear solutions to end users and distribution custeromers in the industrial and construction markets.
Feb 1st, 2022
Lg West
Lawless Rebrands Newly-Acquired CANOW & Names its New President
Now operating as Lawless West, the unit is led by a former WernerCo and ShurTape executive.
Feb 1st, 2022
I Stock 1314625735 (1)
Fastenal Likely to Close About 300 More Branches as it 'Rationalizes' Footprint
The distributor, which saw Q4 sales grow 13%, continues to trim its branch count as it ramps up Onsite locations.
Jan 31st, 2022