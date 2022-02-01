Dunlop Protective Foodwear Partners with Manufacturer's Rep OneSolution

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — Effective Jan. 1, OneSolution has joined Dunlop Protective Footwear to expand customer-facing capabilities and accelerate market share growth in US Industrial markets.

OneSolution is a highly recognized outsourced US sales and marketing agency committed to delivering customer value through direct access and nationwide coverage. The company leverages over three decades of experience in selling industrial footwear solutions to end users and distributor customers in the industrial and construction markets. With more than 70 experienced safety sales representatives, the OneSolution team will accelerate the execution of new product launches and provide additional in-market support.

“We are very pleased to announce this new partnership and we are very excited about what our combined teams will be able to achieve together delivering best in class safety solutions,” said Nick Larkins, Dunlop Trade Marketing Director.





Dunlop Protective Footwear is the world’s leading manufacturer of protective footwear. Sold in more than 75 countries worldwide, we provide comfortable and protective footwear for more than eight million workers in food processing, construction & industrial, agriculture & fishery, and oil, gas & mining. We know these industries inside out, and by combining innovation with craftsmanship, we offer workers the best work boots in the world. Dunlop Protective Footwear has offices and manufacturing locations in Havre de Grace, MD, as well as Raalte, Netherlands and Leiria, Portugal. For more information, visit: www.dunlopboots.com See our latest innovations in action on our YouTube channel or follow us on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dunlopboots.

