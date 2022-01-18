Distributor Growth Platform Proton.ai Nets $20M in Series A Funding

Proton.ai’s SaaS platform saw its monthly recurring revenue increase by 241% over the past year.

Jan 18th, 2022
Proton.ai
Proton Logo (1)

BOSTON, MA — Proton.ai, the leading AI-powered growth platform for wholesale distributors, announced Jan. 18 that it closed $20 million in Series A funding led by Felicis Ventures. Proton.ai helps distributors compete in the increasingly digital world with an AI-powered sales enablement solution created for the unique dynamics of B2B distributors.

“We are excited to partner with a company that’s poised to transform the massive and critical distribution industry,” said Niki Pezeshki, general partner and managing director at Felicis Ventures. “There are approximately 700,000 wholesale distributors in the US, with 32,000 of them doing more than $10 million a year in sales. Digital tools are desperately needed to modernize the sales stack for these distributors, so we believe there is a tremendous market opportunity for Proton’s solution.” Pezeshki will be joining Proton’s board.

Also participating in the round were leaders in enterprise SaaS and distribution, including Battery Ventures, Abstract Ventures, MSC Direct, and J Ventures. Technology angels include Godard Abel, CEO of G2; Ray Grady, CEO of Conexiom; and Rob May, General Partner at PJC. Distribution angel investors include Mike Page, CTO/CMO of R.S. Hughes; Jonathan Bein, partner at Distribution Strategy Group; and Michael Marks and Michael Emerson, partners at Indian River Consulting Group.

Proton’s platform connects and centralizes distributors’ customer, product, and transactional data that is dispersed across many systems. It then analyzes that data in real-time with deep learning models and produces AI-powered product recommendations that help distributors grow their sales.

Benj CohenBenj Cohen“Proton customers average a 17x improvement to gross margin and 5%-10% bump to top line sales,” said Benj Cohen, founder and CEO of Proton.ai. “Because we’re focused on an industry that’s responsible for 28% of the U.S. GDP – or more than $6 trillion annually – we believe our technology can be a disruptive force for the B2B market.”

Cohen learned first-hand the challenges of distribution through his family’s business, Benco Dental, the largest private dental distributor in the United States. He believes distributors have been chronically underserved by technology. Cohen founded Proton.ai to rectify that.

“Distributors face tremendous pressure to deliver an exceptional omnichannel experience for their customers – a need that's heightened by competition from online-only players like Amazon,” said Cohen. “Delivering this experience is extremely challenging due to the complexity of managing tens of thousands of SKUs across fragmented systems, resulting in distributors missing hundreds of billions in sales annually. Proton cuts through this complexity by identifying which customers need which products, and empowering salespeople to act on this information.”

According to Cohen, Proton intends to leverage the infusion of capital to further invest in three areas: aggressive product development and enhancement, building out a world-class customer success team, and expanded sales and marketing capacity. 

Proton’s SaaS platform saw its monthly recurring revenue increase by 241% over the past year. The company currently has a net revenue retention of 199%.

“Proton has been highly successful for our Customer Care team,” said Erik Gershwind, President & CEO of MSC Industrial Supply Co. — No. 8 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List. “The AI-suggested product recommendations have helped generate a significant lift in annual revenue from inbound calls. As a result, we are looking to extend the deployment of Proton to other areas within our Customer Care team. Prior to Proton, we used an internal system to help our sales reps generate incremental revenue from existing accounts. When we piloted the Proton solution, we found that it delivered substantially more attributed revenue than our incumbent system, making the implementation of Proton an obvious decision.”

Proton is an AI-powered growth platform, purpose-built to increase revenue for distributors by helping sales reps and customers navigate the complexities of managing lots of products through multiple channels. Proton helps distributors grow revenue by 5%-10%+ and gain market share. For more information, visit proton.ai.

Founded in 2006, Felicis Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in companies reinventing core markets, as well as those creating frontier technologies. Felicis focuses on early stage investments and currently manages over $2.1B in capital across 8 funds. The firm is an early backer of more than 41 companies valued at $1B+. More than 91 of its portfolio companies have been acquired or gone public, including Adyen (IPO), Credit Karma (acq by Intuit), Cruise (acq by General Motors), Fitbit (IPO), Guardant Health (IPO), Meraki (acq by Cisco), Ring (acq by Amazon), and Shopify (IPO). The firm is based in Menlo Park, CA. Learn more at www.felicis.com

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Dec 4th, 2021
7 P5 A0226
U.S. Steel Bringing $3B Mill to Arkansas
It's expected to be finished in 2024.
Jan 12th, 2022
Global Industrial Wer
Global Industrial, OMNIA Partners Expand Public Sector Purchasing Contract
It leverages the purchasing power of purchasing co-op OMNIA to enhance the accessibility of Global Industrial's product and solutions selection to public sector customers.
Jan 7th, 2022
Fi Wd Cjqxm Ac05 X Oa
Home Depot, HD Supply Launch PPG's Pro Paint Assortment at All US Locations
Expanding PPG's relationship with Home Depot and HD Supply, the rollout began in Q4 2021.
Jan 5th, 2022
Allied Full Color Logo 2018 Web Logo
Distributor Allied Electronics Adds 3 New Safety & PPE Suppliers
Guardian Equipment, Pacific Handy Cutter and Klever Innovations boosts the company's linecard of more than 550 suppliers.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Ge Appliances
GE Appliances to Invest $118M in Georgia Factory, Hire 600
The expansion will boost employment to more than 2,600 workers.
Dec 22nd, 2021
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Expands Rebar Services in Nashville
The industrial & construction supplies distributor has acquired the rebar operations that were previously part of The Cook & Boardman Group.
Dec 20th, 2021
Distribution Now
NOW Inc.'s Credit Facility Extended Through 2026
The Houston-based oilfield products distributor's $500 million credit can potentially expand to $750 million.
Dec 20th, 2021
A 24/7 self-checkout store concept developed by Wanzl together with Würth, which gives customers the flexibility to shop around the clock via a Würth eShop account.
Würth Canada Opens First North American Flagship Store
Opened near Toronto in September, it offers 24/7 self-checkout
Dec 20th, 2021
Main Comp (0 00 03 00)
Georgia-Pacific to Spend $500M to Upgrade Paper Mill
It’s expected to create 150 jobs.
Dec 17th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Surpasses 400,000 Parts in Online Inventory
The US' largest distributor of heavy duty truck and trailer parts has quickly scaled up its SKU count available through FleetPride.com.
Dec 16th, 2021
264289544 4813843662012600 8822796377580574067 N
Industrial Weighing, Label Maker Bizerba USA Adding Arizona Plant
The German company has North American headquarters in Maryland.
Dec 13th, 2021