Parts Town Gains Backing from PE Firm

Leonard Green & Partners joins Berkshire Partners as investment backers for the OEM foodservice equipment parts distributor.

Nov 3rd, 2021
Parts Town
ADDISON, IL — Parts Town, the technology innovator and distributor of OEM foodservice equipment parts, announced Nov. 3 that Los Angeles-based growth investment firm Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.  has made a significant investment in the company. Existing investor Berkshire Partners will retain its majority stake in the company, reinvesting alongside the Parts Town management team and Leonard Green.

These investments will enable Parts Town to accelerate innovation across its supply chain, distribution and ecommerce operations while further investing in its team to drive sustained high growth. The transaction will also support the company’s rapid international expansion and its vision to extend into other mission critical parts categories including residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, and laundry parts.

“We are thrilled that Berkshire Partners has reinvested in Parts Town and will continue to partner with us for years to come. We are also incredibly excited to welcome Leonard Green & Partners to the team. We have huge growth ambitions, and the combination of Berkshire and Leonard Green positions us to rapidly scale and further differentiate,” said Steve Snower, CEO of Parts Town. “We are committed to accelerating innovation, providing a unique customer experience, and acting with complete integrity. We are delighted to have partners who share both our values and our ambition.”

“Parts Town is an incredibly special company. Steve and the entire team are passionate about developing best-in-class technology to serve their suppliers and customers,” said Larry Hamelsky, a Managing Director of Berkshire Partners. “We are deeply proud of our long- standing partnership with this team, and we are excited to collaborate with Parts Town and Leonard Green to support the next chapter of innovation and growth.”

Jonathan Seiffer, Senior Partner at Leonard Green, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with the exceptional team at Parts Town. We invest in companies that win with people, have a differentiated culture and are market leaders with multiple ways to grow — and Parts Town is the perfect example. The company’s customer-first mission and employee-centric values perfectly align with what we believe at Leonard Green. We have admired Parts Town for a long time and are excited to be partnering with Parts Town management and Berkshire Partners to support the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Parts Town partners with leading manufacturers to grow OEM parts market share, provide innovative tools to make researching and buying parts fast and easy, and improve equipment up-time. The company has grown from five team members in 2004 to over 2,500 today, with over $1 billion annual revenue, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies for 13 consecutive years.

Driven by its commitment to technology and innovation, Parts Town is expanding to serve new segments including HVAC and residential appliance parts. When there’s a hiccup for any foodservice provider or service technician company, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Its customized solutions benefit foodservice operators, service companies and a growing list of other customer segments. Partnering with more than 1,100 leading manufacturers, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts, and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork.

Parts Town’s drive for innovation is led by Red Lightning Group, a new and separate division of PT Holdings focusing solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond, accelerating the pace of breakthroughs that support the group’s diverse customer base. Red Lightning Group’s mission is to boldly strike at lightning speed to deliver game-changing innovation and technology in an effort to discover the next big thing.

For more information, visit www.partstown.com/.

