WINA Expands Online CAD Database

INDIANAPOLIS — Würth Industry North America (WINA), an industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced Oct. 28 that it has added over 50,000 c-parts to the Würth CADalog, its online CAD database, bringing the total number of parts in the database to more than 57,000. New c-parts were added to the previously established categories of bolts, nuts, and washers, and six new categories were created and updated with new parts: rings, pins, rivets, keys, rods, and studs. The nine main categories are further organized into several dozen subcategories to streamline search and navigation.

“Our customers look to us to provide comprehensive technical expertise and the c-part product data they need to make intelligent prototype and design decisions,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. “We will continue to invest in the growth of our online parts database as on-demand access to robust product data increases productivity and improves design quality for our customers.”

Users can access the free service via WINA’s website to search for 2D and 3D CAD drawings of c-parts. Filters for search results include product type, thread size, dimensions, threads per inch, material, plating, and grade. Each part’s page includes downloadable 2D and 3D CAD drawings with part specifications and measurements users can utilize on their engineering platforms. In addition to viewing and downloading CAD files, users can email CAD files to others, connect with a Würth Technical Application Specialist to request more information on specific parts, and request additional parts to be added to the CADalog.

WINA plans to expand the CADalog, adding up to 100,000 parts in the next 12 months. Current Würth customers can also utilize the company’s CAD Services program to work with Würth Technical Application Specialists to create custom CAD drawings for parts that are not in the CADalog.

WINA is No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately-held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned vertical market divisions: industrial, MRO/safety/metalworking, construction, and specialty markets, consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies.