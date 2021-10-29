Dillon Manufacturing Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website

It provides information in a clear and concise manner, even within the small confines of a cellular phone screen.

Oct 29th, 2021
Dillon Manufacturing
Dillon Web Optimized For Phone

SPRINGFIELD, OH – Dillon Manufacturing has unveiled a new website that is optimized for mobile phone users, providing information in a clear and concise manner even within the small confines of a cellular phone screen. 

The new mobile-phone-friendly site is packed with information on the company’s comprehensive lineup of standard chuck jaws and collet pads, as well as custom tooling for application-specific needs, workholding accessories, and more.  Even the inner pages of their 52-page full color catalog identify products and dimensions that can be easily seen and acted upon, making it easier than ever before to find the correct hard or soft jaws for virtually any chuck manufacturer right from a phone.  The new website can be seen at www.DillonMfg.com.

“People are increasingly spending more time on their phones and less time at their desktops,” said Dillon President Joes Shouvlin.  “This new mobile friendly site allows shop technicians to be productive wherever they are on the plant floor.”

The new site details top jaws, soft jaws, hard jaws, claw jaws, monoblock jaws, pin-location type jaws, and full grip jaws available for virtually any chuck manufacturer, as well as information on collet pads, collet pad jaws, machinable bars, and more.  Accessories including boring rings, jaw force gages, grease, vise jaws, jaw nuts and keys, and more also described.  Many standard products available with same day shipping.  Custom jaws are presented in a “fill in the blanks” easy quote format for fast, convenient, and accurate ordering.  All products made in ISO 9001:2015 registered facilities, to ensure quality. 

Dillon Manufacturing, Inc. manufactures a complete line of standard and custom workholding solutions including chuck jaws, chucks, vises jaws, soft jaws, hard jaws, collet pad jaw systems, jaw boring rings, chuck lubrication, and more.  All products are made in the USA and available through local distributors throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.  Dillon is ISO 9001:2015 registered.  For additional information visit www.dillonmfg.com, e-mail sales4@dillonmfg.com or call (800) 428-1133.

