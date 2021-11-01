Global Industrial Rolls Out CAT Floor Care Equipment Line

The new line includes Cat scrubbers, vacuums and sweepers.

Nov 1st, 2021
Global Industrial Company
Dyjd

PORT WASHINGTON — Global Industrial Company,  a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced a multi-year floor care trademark license with Caterpillar, the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer and the launch of a Cat Floor Care Equipment line, including floor scrubbers, sweepers, and vacuums, specifically designed for industrial environments and the professional building service and facility maintenance marketplace.

Global Industrial is No. 16 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Bruce Zutler, Vice President, Product Development at Global Industrial Company, said, "Caterpillar is an iconic global brand that stands for superior quality and durability. We conducted an extensive development program to meet the high product quality standards of Caterpillar in bringing this premium offering of floor care equipment to market. The result is an exceptionally designed product that delivers remarkable cleaning performance, rugged durability, advanced technology and outstanding portability in an easy to operate package. The addition of the Cat product line further strengthens our position as one of the leading distributors of floor care equipment and highlights our commitment to bringing the best products to market."

The new line of Cat scrubbers, vacuums and sweepers are available today, exclusively at www.globalindustrial.com and includes:

  • C49RCat Auto Ride-On Sweeper, 49'' Cleaning Path
    • Large 26.4 gallon capacity hopper and 7.9 gallon capacity water tank to reduce refill times and increase productivity.
  • C40R Cat Auto Ride-On Floor Scrubber, 40" Cleaning Path
    • 220 RPM brush motor and up to 176 lbs. pad pressures to provide 73,518 sq. ft. per hour coverage.
  • C20E Cat Electric Walk-Behind Corded Auto Floor Scrubber, 20" Cleaning Path
    • Large 12 gallon solution tank and 15 gallon recovery tank to reduce refill times and increase productivity.
  • C20T Cat Auto Floor Scrubber with Traction Drive, 20" Cleaning Path
    • Features a 7" LCD touchscreen interface.
  • C06V Cat Stainless Steel HEPA Wet/Dry Vacuum, 6.6 Gallon Capacity
    • Stainless steel construction offers long-lasting strength and durability.
  • C16V Cat Stainless Steel HEPA Wet/Dry Vacuum, 16 Gallon Capacity
    • HEPA cartridge filter and disposable filter bags to capture and eliminate fine dust.
  • C21V Cat Stainless Steel HEPA Wet/Dry Vacuum, 21 Gallon Capacity
    • Large 21 gallon tank capacity to increase productivity.

Global Industrial will exhibit the new Cat floor care equipment line, along with the rest of its cleaning solutions, at Global Industrial's 2021 National Trade Show taking place the week of Nov. 8 in Nashville, TN and the ISSA Show North America Nov. 5-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
Sponsored
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. The new, "Basic Guide to Exporting" addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.
Oct 28th, 2021
Fce4l Jc Vc Ampc1 V
NetSuite Launches New Analytics, Automation Cabalities for SMBs
The new products and expanded services integrate fintech into a unified suite for the first time, helping customers accelerate insights and enhance decision-making.
Oct 20th, 2021
Dayco Pt Mpartnership
Dayco, PTM Reach Master Distribution Deal for Industrial Belts
Engine products and drive systems supplier Dayco has inked a deal with master distributor PTM Industries in Canada.
Oct 20th, 2021
Asdf
Hillman Doubles Jacksonville Distribution Center Capacity
The hardware solutions provider now has 90 employees there and plans to add 50 more.
Oct 19th, 2021
The Toyota logo is shown on a dealership in Manchester, N.H., in this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo. Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
Toyota to Build $1.29B U.S. Battery Plant
The company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people.
Oct 18th, 2021
Fleet Pride Home Page
FleetPride Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Site
The new site enables customers to confidently research and quickly order parts from a selection of over 176,000 products.
Oct 14th, 2021
Hometruck
Ryerson-Owned Central Steel & Wire Leases Large Facility for New HQ, Logistics Hub
CSW's new facility in University Park, IL will serve as its new headquarters and logistics hub.
Oct 11th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Expands Leadership Team
The East expansion will focus on streamlined account management for customers with solutions tailored to industry challenges.
Oct 11th, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
Go Expedi 609d4918c87b6
E-Commerce-Based MRO Distributor GoExpedi Enters Commercial Construction Space
Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies.
Sep 29th, 2021
The new 124,000-square-foot facility honors the company’s nearly 75 years of success in manufacturing.
Swagelok Celebrates New Global Headquarters
The 124,000-square-foot facility demonstrates company’s commitment to growth in Northeast Ohio.
Sep 29th, 2021
Maxresdefault
Industrial Equipment E-Commerce Platform Toolots Nabs $3M in Investment
Toolots.com is an online marketplace and distribution channel for factory-direct industrial tools, machinery and technology.
Sep 29th, 2021