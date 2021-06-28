Industrial Distribution CEO Launches Management Consulting Company: Sellside Group

David Weiss was recently CEO of MRO products distributor Partsmaster, which he led to a successful sale to Lawson Products in 2020.

Jun 28th, 2021
Sellside Group
Sellside

DALLAS — Veteran industrial distribution CEO David Weiss has announced the formation of SellSide Group, his new management consulting firm focused on one specific purpose: helping companies achieve the change most important to them. Meticulously crafted, their purpose addresses the vital need for executive-level insight within the industrial market.

WeissWeissFor the past 12 years, Weiss has been the CEO of NCH Asia, where he managed Chemsearch, ChemAqua, and Certified across 14 countries throughout the APAC region. In 2017, Weiss became the CEO for MRO products distributor Partsmaster, where he led the team through significant growth in sales and EBITDA, culminating in a successful sale to Lawson Products at the end of 2020.

On the team are 7 consultants who have held CEO or VP roles in supply chain, sales, marketing, purchasing, and operations. The team brings real-world experience rather than theory to industrial manufacturers and distributors worldwide. They collaborate with clients to turn their company into a cohesive team and efficient business. Strategy and execution, sales team development, supply chain optimization, and operational efficiency are at the forefront of what SellSide Group does best to increase the value of a company or prepare for a sale.

Aligning with Weiss' experience running large sales teams with 650 salespeople in Asia and 200 across the United States, he brings a similar sales mentality to Sellside Group by including 12 Business Development consultants to complement the executive-level team members.

"The key to building a great sales team is the process," Weiss states. "Once you have a process, then you can build sales schools for your managers and your salespeople."

SellSide Group understands a company must start with building managers and putting them in the field to prove the process. Once managers are successful, they can efficiently hire and train a sales team. Establishing KPIs and utilizing scoreboards ensures the team understands expectations and their level of performance amongst peers. 

Resulting from years of experience, SellSide Group knows industrial companies are built and run by hardworking innovators. These leaders have outstanding offerings and are committed to their customers. While they know their product, they are often unsure how to effectively share it with the world or manage it as a business. That is why SellSide Group steps in with a uniquely collaborative model and real-world experience to help those making a difference see the success they deserve.

For more information regarding Sellside Group, contact David Weiss at david@sellsidegroup.com

SellSide Group is a premier management consulting firm dedicated to helping companies achieve the change most important to them. Our industry-leading services focus on our clients' most critical issues and opportunities in strategy, sales, marketing, organization, operations, supply chain, transformation, mergers & acquisitions, and sustainability. Working in a uniquely collaborative model, SellSide Group designs and develops solutions, then relentlessly works to deliver results that help companies thrive.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
198706770 1767605023432387 2238788977140631427 N
Optimas Solutions Opens 2 New UK Distribution Centers
The two new facilities highlight the manufacturer and distributor’s continuing strategic growth plans within the UK.
Jun 21st, 2021
Mike Hero Image Update
Berkshire eSupply Hosts Distributors, Suppliers in Soft Opening for BESN Network
The master wholesaler held an in-person event for its distributor customers and suppliers in mid-May, showcasing what its new Berkshire eSupply Network has to offer.
Jun 15th, 2021
Pss Industrial Group
PSS Industrial Group Expands With Entry Into PVF Market
Distributor PSS is led by CEO Robert Workman, who previously led NOW Inc. from 2014 to 2019.
Jun 14th, 2021
Wolter Home Pop Up Html 1600x1000 Wolter Logo
Material Handling Equipment Supplier Wolter Group Unites Brands Under Wolter
The company is rebranding the business and its eight sub-brands as Wolter.
Jun 11th, 2021
Systemax Global
Systemax Rebranding as Global Industrial Company
No. 19 on ID's Big 50 List, Global Industrial has long been Systemax's flagship brand, while the company topped $1 billion in sales last year for the first time.
Jun 9th, 2021
Grainger's distribution center in McCook, IL.
Grainger CEO: We Like Our Branch Footprint As-Is
D.G. Macpherson said Monday the company has no intentions of paring down its branches or adding DCs amid the rise of e-commerce.
Jun 7th, 2021
3 60993725de86e
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 2
See what our respondents had to say about their supplier relations, the value they provide, and employment, along with their comments.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Mc Elroy Slider2
F.W. Webb Gains Certification to Distribute McElroy Fusion Equipment
McElroy is a leading global manufacturer of fusion tools for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PPR) piping.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Optimas A Asdfasd
Optimas Opens New Regional DC in Knoxville, TN
The location is ideal for growing Optimas' business in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, as well as servicing existing customers in the area.
Jun 1st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Packer Fastener Opening New Branch in Eau Claire, WI
Expanding to western Wisconsin, it's the company's seventh brick-and-mortar location.
May 28th, 2021
Endries International's headquarters in Brillion, WI.
ID In-Depth: How Endries International Took the Pandemic In Stride
Endries International couldn’t predict the pandemic, but they were ready anyway.
May 27th, 2021