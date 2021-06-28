Die Cast Supplier Pace Industries Moves HQ to Detroit Suburb

NOVI, MI — Pace Industries, a custom die-casting, engineering and manufacturing provider to the automotive, commercial vehicle, powersports, lighting, lawn and garden, appliance, aerospace, defense, medical, and other industries – has relocated its global headquarters from Fayetteville, AR to Novi, MI. The move expands Pace Industries’ presence in the Detroit area.

The new state-of-the-art headquarters is located at 28125 Cabot Drive, Suite 120, Novi, MI 48377. Pace Industries expects to initially employ 75 full-time employees with the intent to expand.

“Pace Industries has a rich history of supplying the transportation and industrial manufacturing industries and is poised for continued growth,” said Donald Hampton, Jr., CEO of Pace Industries. “Relocating to the Detroit area provides us with more access to our extensive customer and supply base and to the rich talent in the region. Our vision is to become the premier die casting manufacturing and engineering solutions supplier serving customers within multiple sectors worldwide.”

“The decision by Pace Industries, a leading national die casting manufacturer, to relocate its headquarters to Michigan underscores the strength of our business climate and creates more good-paying, high-skill jobs for our talented workforce,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is great news for workers, their families and our economy as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like Pace, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

Pace Industries, which started as a small die-casting facility in Harrison, Arkansas in 1970, was acquired by TCW Group and Cerberus Capital Management, LP in June 2020. The company currently provides a variety of structural, cosmetic and machined products to several market leading transportation, recreational and consumer goods manufacturers.

As part of the move, a new Shared Services Center has been established in Fayetteville, while the executive, engineering, sales, marketing and other customer-facing teams are based in the new Detroit office.

“As our company looks at what’s next, our ability to exceed the needs of key customers through various metals, and engineered solutions make us a natural partner for leaders in those markets,” Hampton said.

For additional information, visit: www.paceind.com.

Headquartered in Novi, MI, Pace Industries is North America’s largest high-pressure aluminum, magnesium and zinc die casting company. Strategically located throughout North America, Pace operates a diverse manufacturing footprint with 17 manufacturing locations across the US and Mexico. Pace offers a wide array of services and capabilities to customers across numerous markets including: automotive, commercial vehicle, powersports, lighting, lawn and garden, appliance, aerospace, defense, medical, and other industries.