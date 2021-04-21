Winsupply to Add Large Distribution Center in Oklahoma City

When it opens next year, it will become the company's sixth major regional distribution center.

Apr 21st, 2021
Winsupply
DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the nation’s largest distributors of construction and industrial supplies and equipment, will open a new regional distribution center in Oklahoma City in 2022. Winsupply, No. 6 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, will own the 318,000 square foot center which is under construction alongside I-35.

The distribution center is being constructed by Brinkmann Constructors and sits on 40 acres at 9440 S. I-35 Service Road.

Winsupply Vice President of Supply Chain, Eric Roush, said the distribution center will become Winsupply’s sixth major regional distribution center (RDC) joining Winsupply RDCs in Dayton, OH; Denver, CO; Middletown, CT; Richmond, VA; and Jacksonville, FL.

Bobby Kellar, current operations manager of the Jacksonville DC, will become the general manager of the Oklahoma City DC.

“Our sixth DC will allow us to serve our local companies in the south-central part of the U.S. with one-day service,” Roush said. When completed the new DC will provide primary service to about 80 local companies in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Winsupply is a more than $4 billion wholesaler-distributor of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, heating, ventilation and airconditioning, electrical, waterworks and other supplies to contractors in 45 states. The company plans to begin operations from the Winsupply RDC in the first half of 2022.

Winsupply supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has 620 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes in-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing &Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing; Hydronics;pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.

