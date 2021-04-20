Milwaukee Tool Investing $60M in Mississippi Expansion; Adding 1,200 Jobs

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Tool will, once again, expand their footprint in the United States (US) with the announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Grenada, Mississippi. Anticipated to open in late 2022, this new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. With this facility, Milwaukee has committed to creating 1,200 jobs in the region.

“Our new Grenada facility, as well as our ongoing investments in U.S. operations and manufacturing, will allow us to continue to serve our distribution partners and users with the speed, agility, and unparalleled levels of innovation that they’ve come to expect from Milwaukee Tool,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. “We’re thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Mississippi, where we have been fortunate to attract, retain, and recruit some of the best talent in the country. The bookends to our success continue to be our people and our culture.”

Milwaukee will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of their new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Grenada. During the last decade, the company has grown their employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010, to more than 2,343 in 2020. Of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring into the region, 800 of these jobs will reside in the new Grenada facility, and the remaining 400 will reside across their existing MS locations.

More About Milwaukee’s Growth & U.S. Investments

Milwaukee has designed, engineered, and manufactured products in the United States since 1924 and is dedicated to driving growth and creating jobs in the U.S.

“Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20 percent each year. Amid this growth, we’re going to continue aggressively investing in our product development, and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the United States,” said Joe Galli, Chief Executive Officer at Techtronic Industries.

In the last five years alone, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs 5,500 people in the U.S.

Currently, the company has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences around the nation in Greenwood, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS, as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI, and Greenwood, IN. Earlier in 2020, the company also announced their plans for a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, WI, which is anticipated to open in 2022.

U.S. manufacturing has been, and will continue to be, a critical part of the company’s global footprint.