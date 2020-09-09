Milwaukee Tool to Open Service Hub Near Indianapolis

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Tool will, once again, expand its footprint in the United States with the announcement of a new service hub in Greenwood, IN. Anticipated to open in March 2021, this centralized repair facility will complement the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, MS; both will act as the main axis points for the company’s service operations for users around the nation. It will employ more than 450 people and improve service response time for users.

“As we grow, we continue to invest in the right opportunities and talent that will allow us to deliver the very best solutions and overall experience for our users and distribution partners,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. “We are committed to unprecedented speed, agility, innovation and quality. This new service hub will play a critical role in our continuing to deliver on these commitments.”

Milwaukee will invest $6.75 million to establish its new service hub to accommodate the rapid growth the company has experienced in the last several years. The 150,000-square-foot facility in Greenwood, IN, will house tool repair and warehousing space. It is expected to be operational by March 2021.

Milwaukee has designed, engineered and manufactured products in the US since 1924. Over the last year the company has invested more than $135 million in domestic expansion projects and employs 4,500 people nationwide. Milwaukee currently has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences around the nation in Greenwood, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS, as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI. Earlier in 2020, the company announced its plans for a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, WI.