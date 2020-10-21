New Industrial Distributor Overdrive Tech Group Launches in Phoenix

Overdrive Tech Group — a new distributor of metalworking and industrial supplies — has choosen Phoenix, AZ as the base of their new operations.

Founder Jeff Overby has launched the organization after 30 years of experience in the distribution business having worked with regional and national distribution companies.

"We are excited to bring our model of both e-commerce and technical support direct to manufacturer” Overby stated. "OTG will specialize in product lines that promote productivity and cost savings documentation that they display on their website. “Our Ask an Expert website section has also been very popular in today’s unique market, as it allows end users to submit challenging applications to our team."

Overdrive Tech Group will have local representation in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin during their phase one implementation. Get more info at www.overdrivetechgroup.com.