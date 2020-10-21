New Industrial Distributor Overdrive Tech Group Launches in Phoenix

Thirty-year distribution industry veteran Jeff Overby has launched the new metalworking and industrial supplies distributor.

Oct 21st, 2020
Overdrive Tech Group
Overdrive

Overdrive Tech Group — a new distributor of metalworking and industrial supplies — has choosen Phoenix, AZ as the base of their new operations.

Founder Jeff Overby has launched the organization after 30 years of experience in the distribution business having worked with regional and national distribution companies. 

"We are excited to bring our model of both e-commerce and technical support direct to manufacturer” Overby stated. "OTG will specialize in product lines that promote productivity and cost savings documentation that they display on their website. “Our Ask an Expert website section has also been very popular in today’s unique market, as it allows end users to submit challenging applications to our team."

Overdrive Tech Group will have local representation in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin during their phase one implementation. Get more info at www.overdrivetechgroup.com.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
A;sldkg
Optimas Launches Standard Fastener Program
The new program delivers speed and availability for operations professionals seeking to standardize on common parts.
Oct 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwest's new distribution center in Arlington, TX.
Kimball Midwest Opens New Dallas Area DC
It comes after more than a year of preparation and relocation from the company's previous facility there.
Oct 15th, 2020
Uline
Report: Uline Adding Large Distribution Center in South Florida
Uline has been approved to build a nearly 1-million-square-foot DC in Naples, FL, which would be the company's ninth location in the US.
Oct 14th, 2020
B&f Box
Catching Up With B&F Fastener Supply
ID visited the fastener products distributor and services provider in late 2016, and it's only grown since. Here, we find out what the company has been up to lately.
Oct 7th, 2020
I Stock 597961424
MSC Industrial Adds New Milling Service
MSC MillMax combines the knowledge and insight of MSC's team of metalworking specialists with proprietary impact testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.
Oct 5th, 2020
Racks of product in the ORS Nasco's Houston distribution center.
Critical Wholesale: ID Goes In-Depth With ORS Nasco
Read about Kevin Short's trial-by-fire first year as CEO of the pure-play wholesaler, newly carved out as an independent company.
Oct 5th, 2020
Blend Supply Logo jpga
Distributor Blend Supply Partners With Coatings Supplier Axalta
Full-service coatings, tools and refinish supplies distributor Blend Supply boosts its portfolio of coatings solutions with 150-year-old Axalta.
Oct 2nd, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
30 3
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 30th, 2020
This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. Royal Dutch Shell said Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020, it is planning to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2022 following a collapse in demand for oil and a subsequent slide in oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shell to Ax Up to 9,000 Jobs
The company says it is looking at other areas where it can cut costs, such as travel, its use of contractors and virtual working.
Sep 30th, 2020
50 31 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 1: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 29th, 2020
Aedrgaeds
Rawson/Industrial Controls Launches New Website
The new online resource is designed to support customer needs, showcase coverage and the combined brand.
Sep 29th, 2020