Sonepar USA Partners With Innovation Hub Point A

Sonepar has partnered with Point A, a solution center that brings together leading companies, start-ups and academic institutions

Sonepar USA
Feb 5th, 2020
CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced Wednesday that it has joined forces with Point A, a solution center that brings together leading companies, start-ups and academic institutions in a world-class innovation hub.

Point A is an innovation center for developing practical, near-term solutions with measurable results. Sonepar USA and Point A will work together with other member companies and institutions to develop practical supply chain and logistics solutions that benefit customers, suppliers and associates.

“As we invest in logistics and digital, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to optimize those investments,” said Mike Smith, CIO & vice president of operations for Sonepar USA. “Partnering with Point A makes us better positioned to succeed as we continue working towards building customer-centric, technology-driven solutions.”

“Our industry is constantly evolving and there is a real need to adopt innovation for the future of supply chain, including robotics, AI and more,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “I’m excited about this new partnership with Point A because we must be intentional with how we approach innovation and I believe they are the right partner for us as we begin this journey.”

Sonepar North America is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Sonepar North America has over 900 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Sonepar is part of Sonepar North America, which is member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor.

Sonepar USA was No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List, on account of its $2.90 billion in 2018 industrial sales.

Point A is an action-oriented, friction-free solution environment where leading global companies, start-ups and academic institutions come together to solve complex supply chain challenges. Through this unique partnership of members, Point A fuels the collaboration to develop practical, near-term solutions to problems, and ultimately test and launch innovative technologies in realistic settings with measurable results.

