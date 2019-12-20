Inventory Management Provider SupplyPoint Moves to Larger NC Facility

At 63,000-square-feet, the new facility comprises a state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly area, a new product demo area and customer training facilities.

SupplyPoint
Dec 20th, 2019
Supplyport Dropandgo

DURHAM, NC — SupplyPoint, providers of intelligent inventory solutions, celebrated 20 years of business in the Americas on Dec. 2. In addition, they have just announced a relocation to a new facility in the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina between Raleigh and Durham.

Lid Withoutscreen 2SupplyPoint first began its business in the Americas in 1999 with less than five employees, a year after the business was founded in the UK. It has again doubled its facility, has over 65 employees and is part of a global community with offices in the UK, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Germany and Belgium. As a local manufacturer, SupplyPoint offers enterprise solutions that are designed and built using leading-edge software and hardware technologies and infrastructure providing flexible, cost-saving inventory management solutions.

The new facility is equipped for further growth and is in a great location for graduates of the surrounding universities to seek opportunities within a global company. Customers of SupplyPoint can look forward to the Open House in February 2020 which will give them an opportunity to explore the new facility and network among likeminded businesses.

"We're very pleased to announce our move to RTP," said Robert Cox, managing director of SupplyPoint Americas. "This is not only an opportunity to create more jobs in the local area, but also allows us to expand our manufacturing, training and development capabilities to allow future growth and cater to an exciting and expanding market."

Img 7930

