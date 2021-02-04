Here's Which Industrial/Electrical Distributors & Suppliers Made Fortune's 2020 Most Admired List

Household names expectedly populated the list, but find out which companies were rated better than others.

Feb 4th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Fortune2021 Feb1 21 Social2

On Monday, Fortune unveiled its annual "World's Most Admired Companies" List for 2021 — the publication's survey-based reputation ranking of large companies.

After a year where consumers relied more than ever on technology giants, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft took the top three spots, with Apple leading the way for a 14th-straight year.

Before I get into which industrial distributors and major suppliers made the list, I suggest taking a quick look at Fortune's list methodology in their own words:

"As we have in the past, Fortune collaborated with our partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. We began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. We winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed."

See Fortune's full methodology here.

Companies were rated on nine criteria: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services and Global Competitiveness. Each criteria was given a score from 0 to 10, those scores were averaged for an overall company score.

The top 50 highest-rated companies were considered Fortune's "All-Stars", and were the only ones on the list to be ranked overall. But the Most Admired List includes ratings for all companies on the list, including where they ranked within their industry.

No industrial distributors were among the 50 All-Stars, though a handful of industrial products-relevant retailers and suppliers were. The Home Depot, which just acquired what was left of HD Supply after years of divestments from the latter and owns fellow previous ID Big 50 List company Interline Brands, was No. 19;  Adhesives, safety and PPE supply giant 3M was No. 24; and Home improvement retailer Lowe's was No. 47.

Without further adieu, here's which industrial and electrical distributors made Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, where they ranked in the category of "Wholesalers Diversified" and their score (out of 10):

  • Grainger BlackGrainger - 7.63, 1st. It's the eighth-straight year the MRO products giant has topped this category. Grainger topped diversified wholesalers in all criteria except Quality of Products/Services, where it was second.
  • Graybar - 7.03, 2nd (2nd in 2020)
  • WESCO International - 6.57, 3rd (tied for 5th in 2020)
  • Fastenal - 6.42, 4th (3rd in 2020)
  • HD Supply - 5.59, 5th (9th in 2020)
  • Genuine Parts Company - 5.58, 6th (tied for 5th in 2020. GPC owns Motion Industries — No. 2 on ID's Big 50)

And here's what other notable industrial or electronic parts suppliers/wholesalers made the list and where they ranked in their industry in alphabetical order (excluding automakers):

  • Arrow Electronics - 7.56, 1st in Electronics and Office Equipment Wholesalers
  • Bosch - 7.1, 2nd in Motor Vehicle Parts
  • Bridgestone - 6.15, 6th in Motor Vehicle Parts (Bridgestone owns Bridgestone HosePower — No. 40 on ID's Big 50)
  • Caterpillar - 8.01, 2nd in Construction and Farm Machinery
  • Continental - 6.06, tied for 7th in Motor Vehicle Parts
  • Cummins - 6.48, 4th in Industrial Machinery
  • Deere - 8.15, 1st in Construction and Farm Machinery
  • Emerson Electric - 6.14, 6th in Industrial Machinery
  • Fortive - 6.29, 5th in Industrial Machinery
  • Illinois Tool Works - 6.58, 3rd in Industrial Machinery
  • Michelin - 7.03, 3rd in Motor Vehicle Parts
  • Oshkosh - 7.15, 3rd in Construction and Farm Machinery
  • ScanSource - 6.29, 4th in Electronics and Office Equipment Wholesalers
  • Siemens - 6.99, 1st in Industrial Machinery
  • Stanley Black & Decker - 6.84, 2nd in Home Equipment & Furnishings
  • Trane Technologies - 6.98, 2nd in Industrial Machinery
  • Volvo - 6.57, 4th in Construction and Farm Machinery

View Fortune's full 2021 "Most Admired Companies" list here.

Related
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
Oct 6th, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Oct 1st, 2020
30 3
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Sep 30th, 2020
50 31 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 1: 50-31
Sep 29th, 2020
More in Awards
Asg
COVID, Acquisitions Dominate ID's Top 20 News Items of 2020
COVID-19 dominated all news cycles in 2020, and it was no different on ID. Take a look at what made the biggest waves this past year.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Asgdhd
ID's Top 10 Videos of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-watched videos published during 2020.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 510874531
ID's Top 10 Blogs of 2020
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read blogs published during 2020.
Dec 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1191449077 5fdd02983745a 5fe0b250ad3eb
ID's Top 10 Articles of 2020
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2020.
Dec 21st, 2020
Motion Industries' corporate headquarters in Birmingham, AL
Motion Industries' Breaux Named CEO of the Year by Birmingham Business Journal
Breaux was named CEO of the Year in the category of companies with more than 300 Employees.
Dec 16th, 2020
Systemax
Systemax CEO Litwin Among Comparably's "Best CEOs 2020"
Barry Litwin was one of the top-40 highest-rated large company CEOs by workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably.
Dec 16th, 2020
Grainger Black A
Recapping Grainger's 2020 Philanthropy, Partnerships
Grainger made numerous charitable donations throughout 2020 and worked with key partners to serve local communities. Here's a recap of those efforts.
Dec 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Exec. Earns Rising Star Award
The MRO products distributor's Meaghan McCurdy was honored in by a regional family business awards program.
Nov 20th, 2020
122181215 3965169463498568 6653991049464398867 O
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Awards
NetPlus hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies during the two-week event.
Oct 30th, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Honors Warren Pike, Wendy B. McDonald Award Recipients at Virtual Summit
See who was honored with PTDA's two biggest annual honors during its virtual summit this week.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020