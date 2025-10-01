PTDA Adds New Members

CinchSeal Associates joined the trade group as a manufacturer member.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 1, 2025
iStock.com/Nordroden
iStock.com/Nordroden

The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced Wednesday that it has added a new manufacturer member and associate member.

The trade group welcomed CinchSeal Associates, a manufacturer of rotary shifts for screw conveyors, mixers, blenders and other bulk-handling equipment used in the food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemical, cement, battery production and mining industries.

Ernest Santorelli, the company’s vice president of sales, said in a statement that CinchSeal joined the group to “build stronger relationships within our industry.”

“The association provides a unique platform where we can meet and collaborate with key partners,” Santorelli said in a statement. “These connections are essential for fostering the trust and teamwork that are crucial for our business success.”

Canals, a developer of AI-enabled sales software for manufacturers and distributors, also joined the group.

“We look forward to working with PTDA members to drive the continued success of the channel,” said co-founder and CEO Michael Delgado.

