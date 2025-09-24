PTDA Foundation Fund Drive Raises Over $260,000

The PTDA Foundation announced Tuesday that its 2025 Fund Drive had raised more than $260,000 across 203 donations from companies and individuals.



The money raised will help advance the foundation’s efforts to develop a skilled workforce for the power transmission and motion control sector, including a scholarship program and its “Building Awareness” campaign.



The scholarship program, in particular, saw applications grow from 32 to in its inaugural year to 222 in the second year. Five student scholarships and four employee scholarships have been awarded; that number will increase to eight and six, respectively, next year.



“2025 marked a year of strides in developing talent, promoting careers and recognizing leaders,” the foundation said in a statement. “The PTDA Foundation is focused on strengthening these efforts.”