IWDC Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

The cooperative's combined member sales have tripled over that span.

Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative
Jun 11, 2024
Iwdc 30th Anniversary Logo 900

INDIANAPOLIS — Just over three decades ago, the Independent Welding Distributors Association formed the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative and, shortly afterward, merged with the Key Distribution Group.

"We had a great starting point to build off," said Frank Kasnick, CEO of IWDC. "Over the last 30 years, the co-op has grown significantly as membership's combined sales more than tripled.

"Since formation, we opened an Indianapolis, Indiana, distribution center and added a second distribution center in Reno, Nevada, to serve members out West. We built out a gas program and a branded specialty gas initiative, our PurityPlus program, launched an online university, and expanded our Weldmark brand, to name a few milestones over the years.


"Like all companies we must continue to evolve and change with the times. Most recently, our membership addressed private equity ownership and voted to amend our bylaws to create an affiliate membership, allowing companies owned by private equity to participate in our co-op. These companies are former independents who value participating in our purchasing and marketing programs and. together with our regular members, we all benefit. This change was approved in April 2024, and we have signed on five affiliate members with more to come."

Latest in Associations
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
June 10, 2024
2024 Fall Summit Save The Date
ISA Opens Registration for Fall Summit
June 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director
June 3, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Associations
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
2024 Fall Summit Save The Date
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for Fall Summit
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Associations
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 4, 2024
2024 Fall Summit Save The Date
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for Fall Summit
The conference will be held in Orlando in late September.
June 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director
Jen Miller most recently served as president of agricultural product manufacturer Behlen Country.
June 3, 2024
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
Associations
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions for 2024 Convention
The annual convention and trade show will be held in November in Nashville.
May 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Associations
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
The Houston company has provided fluid power solutions for more than four decades.
May 28, 2024
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
Horizon Distribution's Alex Hodge and GT Midwest's Matt Onofrio will join the panel next month.
May 22, 2024
The 2024 AD board of directors.
Associations
AD Members Elect 2024 Board of Directors
The buying group elected three board members and added Border States' new CEO.
May 21, 2024
Monterrey, Mexico.
Associations
Precision Metalforming Association Forms Mexico District
The newest district will provide educational programming, workforce development, plant tours and networking.
May 16, 2024
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Associations
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
Singer's journey began 25 years ago with the acquisition of AD member Hampton Rubber.
April 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The company said the WBENC is the "gold standard" for women-owned business certification in the U.S.
April 29, 2024
Chris Mullin
Associations
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
The conference will be held early next month in Indianapolis.
April 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda 651ae3a33d2ea
Associations
PTDA Adds Service First Processing
The company provides credit card and electronic payment processing — particularly for trade associations and buying groups.
April 19, 2024
Jennifer Murphy and Tom Gale.
Associations
Murphy, Gale Honored by ISA
The Industrial Supply Association awarded distinctions at this week's annual conference.
April 17, 2024
Ad Ei Snm Photo (920 X 537 Px)
Associations
AD Electrical & Industrial U.S., Canadian Units Hold Historic Meeting
The event united members across the electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission divisions.
April 9, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (21)
Associations
AD PHCP Spring Meeting Visits Capitol Hill
Attendees met elected officials in partnership with the American Supply Association.
April 5, 2024