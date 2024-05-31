STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions for 2024 Convention

The annual convention and trade show will be held in November in Nashville.

STAFDA
May 31, 2024
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
iStock.com/Credit:Ayman Haykal

ELM GROVE, Wis. — Building better business skills is the overriding theme for the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association's educational workshops during its 48th Annual Convention & Trade Show.

STAFDA has a loaded agenda for the Nov. 10-12 event at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Convention attendees can customize their own agendas to meet their personal and professional goals — and it's all included in the registration fee. There are no competing events during these sessions, so attendees can focus on quality learning experiences.

Sunday morning, Nov. 10, four concurrent workshops are offered twice so attendees may participate in two sessions following a 30-minute break:

  • STAFDA's Al and cybersecurity consultant, Mike Foster, will discuss "Cybersecurity: Stop Today's Hackers." Every minute of every day, someone tries to exploit the security systems protecting a company's information technology system. Foster will help attendees understand the lurking threats and provide the tools and information needed to make positive changes in their businesses' lT practices.
  • Price is the number one sales obstacle most distributors encounter. James Dorn and John Gunderson of the Dorn Group will offer practical insights and resources to win over the bargain shoppers during their program, "How to Stay Competitive & Continue to Grow When Price Matters the Most."
  • Are you working with challenging personalities who are causing conflict in the workplace? During "Finding Success in Conflict Resolution," Scott Tillema will teach tactics to confidently embrace conflict resolution by offering eight skills of active listening, five elements to the perfect delivery of verbal communication, and a structure and confidence to positively channel conflict toward positive outcomes.
  • The more frequently adults use their strengths, the more likely they are to be energized, productive, open to learning, and more engaged at work. The more people know about their "superpowers," they communicate better, perform better, and build better teams. ln "Unleashing Your Superpower: Get the Best from Yourself & Those Around You," Jamie Turner will guide attendees through a step-by-step process to help uncover and use their superpowers at work and at home.

Sunday afternoon, the Women in Distribution luncheon returns with JJ DiGeronimo to guide attendees as they take their careers to the next level by identifying and aligning with mentors. Research shows having industry mentors can lead to greater enjoyment of work, increased opportunities, and accelerated personal and professional development.

During the Emerging Leaders Forum Sunday afternoon, Mark Noon understands that as leaders, attendees' principal task is developing future leaders. If a new leader is identified within your company, does that new leader have to STEP UP to a position of leadership, or can they simply STEP lN? Learn how to set yourself up for success so you can set up others. "Set Up to Step In for Effective Leadership" will focus on identifying the eight characteristics of leader development for all levels, creating effective teams by putting people in the right positions, and creating a culture of teamwork.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Alan Beaulieu's economic update is a unique, well-researched, and extraordinarily accurate look into the U.S. and global economic future. Just a week after the 2024 election, his Nashville program on what to expect from today's economy, potential and upcoming U.S. legislation, and industry-specific topics will be especially valuable.

Registration for STAFDA's Nashville Convention & Trade Show opens June 24 at 8 a.m. Central from the members-only section of www.stafda.org. Please visit STAFDA's website for frequent updates and a complete agenda.

Latest in Associations
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions for 2024 Convention
May 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
May 28, 2024
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
May 22, 2024
The 2024 AD board of directors.
AD Members Elect 2024 Board of Directors
May 21, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Associations
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
The 2024 AD board of directors.
Associations
AD Members Elect 2024 Board of Directors
Monterrey, Mexico.
Associations
Precision Metalforming Association Forms Mexico District
More in Associations
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Associations
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
The Houston company has provided fluid power solutions for more than four decades.
May 28, 2024
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
Horizon Distribution's Alex Hodge and GT Midwest's Matt Onofrio will join the panel next month.
May 22, 2024
The 2024 AD board of directors.
Associations
AD Members Elect 2024 Board of Directors
The buying group elected three board members and added Border States' new CEO.
May 21, 2024
Monterrey, Mexico.
Associations
Precision Metalforming Association Forms Mexico District
The newest district will provide educational programming, workforce development, plant tours and networking.
May 16, 2024
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Associations
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
Singer's journey began 25 years ago with the acquisition of AD member Hampton Rubber.
April 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The company said the WBENC is the "gold standard" for women-owned business certification in the U.S.
April 29, 2024
Chris Mullin
Associations
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
The conference will be held early next month in Indianapolis.
April 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda 651ae3a33d2ea
Associations
PTDA Adds Service First Processing
The company provides credit card and electronic payment processing — particularly for trade associations and buying groups.
April 19, 2024
Jennifer Murphy and Tom Gale.
Associations
Murphy, Gale Honored by ISA
The Industrial Supply Association awarded distinctions at this week's annual conference.
April 17, 2024
Ad Ei Snm Photo (920 X 537 Px)
Associations
AD Electrical & Industrial U.S., Canadian Units Hold Historic Meeting
The event united members across the electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission divisions.
April 9, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (21)
Associations
AD PHCP Spring Meeting Visits Capitol Hill
Attendees met elected officials in partnership with the American Supply Association.
April 5, 2024
Charlotte, N.C.
Associations
Practice Makes Perfect
Why ISA tweaks its program to leverage the best content and networking opportunities for its biggest annual event.
April 4, 2024
Ad Mexico Snm Social Post (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Mexico Celebrates a Decade of Success
The meeting featured 120 AD Mexico electrical and industrial & safety members and suppliers.
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 29 At 1 30 32 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2024 Canadian Conference
The conference is scheduled for early June in Niagara Falls.
March 29, 2024
Net Plus Io First Q 2024 Cover
Associations
NetPlus Members Plan for Continued Growth in 2024
Nearly half reported "significant" sales growth last year.
March 22, 2024