PTDA Adds Three New Members

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes three new distributors to its membership.

Gordon Russell Limited is a Canadian & family-owned business operating since 1930 supplying and servicing certified engineered products to industry in Western Canada and USA's Pacific Northwest whose core focus is “We Keep Customers Moving Forward.” The company’s tried & tested quality products can be found in essential applications throughout Canada & USA's Pacific Northwest resource-based economies.

MROSupply.com is the evolution of Los Angeles Rubber Company, a power transmission supplier that has been servicing the Los Angeles area since 1898. MROSupply provides its customers with 24/7 access to suppliers’ products.

W. W. Grainger, Inc., is a Fortune 500 company founded in 1927 with more than 4.5 million customers worldwide. In its high-touch solutions business model, Grainger offers more than 2 million repair and operating (MRO) products and technical support and inventory management services. In its Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com, offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items.