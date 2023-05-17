IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO

IBT is a trusted distributor of industrial hose, power transmission and fluid power components.

IDCO
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm

MADISON, Ala. — IDCO, a leading cooperative of independent distributors across North America, announced the addition of IBT Industrial Solutions to its membership.

As a trusted distributor of industrial hose, power transmission products and fluid power components, IBT brings a wealth of industry expertise, a commitment to exceptional customer service, and a strong reputation that aligns seamlessly with IDCO's core values. 

The rigorous selection process for IDCO membership ensures that only the most respected and reliable distributors are invited to join. IBT Industrial Solutions has met these high standards, making them a valuable addition to the IDCO cooperative.  

With over 70 years of experience, IBT Industrial Solutions has established itself as a leader in the industry, serving a diverse range of sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, construction, and mining. An extensive network of over 40 locations across the U.S. and a dedicated team of over 600 professionals position IBT to deliver exceptional service and tailored solutions to customers nationwide. 

This partnership between IDCO and IBT Industrial Solutions signifies a shared commitment to continuous improvement, mutual growth and unparalleled customer satisfaction. This alignment of values and goals lays the foundation for collaboration that benefits members, suppliers and customers.

Latest in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
May 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm
Associations
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Brian Wild joins the group from the Washington office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
The buying group said purchases are up more than 25% so far this year.
May 8, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
These recognize members or suppliers for growth performance, conversions, market planning, workplace excellence and giving back efforts.
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Expect Growth in 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the buying group's distributor members saw "significant" growth last year.
March 30, 2023
2023 Ad Industrial & Safety Spring Network Meeting
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety Highlights Spring Meeting
This year’s meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network for the first time.
March 27, 2023
Board Of Directors Francois Deschenes
Associations
Deschênes Group CEO Joins AD Board
AD members also reelected executives from American Metals and McNaughton-McKay.
March 21, 2023